Road to the UNI-Dome is complete as semifinals now set in all seven classes in Iowa
There are now 28 teams left standing in the state, as the semifinals in all seven classes are complete for prep football. The action begins Wednesday inside the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
After the 8-Man field was comprised Thursday night, everyone from Class A up to 5A took to the field Friday across the state.
In 5A, top-seed Iowa City Liberty knocked off Ankeny, 21-13, perennial state contender West Des Moines Dowling clipped Ankeny Centennial, 14-10, and preseason favorite West Des Moines Valley escaped Johnston, 38-35.
Southeast Polk, the three-time defending champions who started the year 1-2 and were 4-4 following an October loss to Dowling, rocked Iowa City West, 42-15, to move on. The Rams have reached the finals each of the last four years overall.
Lewis Central survived vs. ADM, securing a return to the semis and chance to defend in 4A, 32-25. Pella and North Scott also had close calls, as the Dutch clipped Gilbert, 19-14, and the Lancers bested Decorah, 28-24. Rounding out the field will be North Polk, as the Comets had no trouble with Cedar Rapids Xavier, 35-14.
Humboldt, the No. 1 team in the RPI, blasted Solon in 3A, 35-3, to move on for the second time in three years to the final four. Joining them will be Mount Vernon, Dubuque Wahlert and Sergeant Bluff Luton.
After going back-to-back in 1A, Van Meter has the chance to do the same in 2A, as the Bulldogs silenced Anamosa, 31-0. PCM, Spirit Lake and West Lyon complete the field.
Both the reigning 1A and A champions moved on, as Grundy Center dominated Sumner-Fredericksburg, 35-6. The Spartans, Dike-New Hartford, Hinton and Iowa City Regina make up the 1A final four.
West Hancock returns in A as the defending champs after rolling past Woodbury Central in a title game rematch, 44-15. District rival Saint Ansgar, Tri-Center and Madrid will all try to knock them off.
STATE FOOTBALL SEMIFINALS
8-Man
Wednesday, Nov. 13
Remsen St. Mary’s vs. Bishop Garrigan, 10 a.m.
Gladbrook-Reinbeck vs. Lenox, 1 p.m.
Class A
Thursday, Nov. 14
Madrid vs. West Hancock, 10 a.m.
Tri-Center vs. Saint Ansgar, 1 p.m.
Class 1A
Friday, Nov. 15
Wilton vs. Grundy Center, 10 a.m.
Hinton vs. Dike-New Hartford, 1 p.m.
Class 2A
Saturday, Nov. 16
Spirit Lake vs. PCM, 10 a.m.
Van Meter vs. West Lyon, 1 p.m.
Class 3A
Saturday, Nov. 16
Dubuque Wahlert vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 4 p.m.
Mount Vernon vs. Humboldt, 7 p.m.
Class 4A
Thursday, Nov. 14
Lewis Central vs. Pella, 4 p.m.
North Scott vs. North Polk, 7 p.m.
Class 5A
Friday, Nov. 15
West Des Moines Valley vs. West Des Moines Dowling, 4 p.m.
Southeast Polk vs. Iowa City Liberty, 7 p.m.