Scouting Report: Some of the top Iowa high school boys basketball players I’ve seen
It has been an exciting winter on the hardwood around central Iowa, as some of the top players in the state have come through this area.
I’ve covered games at all four classes over the past four months and compiled a list of some of the top players I have seen. All stats are from GoBound as of Feb. 12, 2025.
Here are some of the top players that I have covered in alphabetical order:
Elliot Carlson, Humboldt, Senior
Carlson can score in bunches, especially if you let him get going early. He is the key to what Humboldt wants to do as they can put a big number on in a hurry.
2024-25 stats: 21.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.4 steals, 47 percent from the field, 35 percent from 3-point line, 78 percent free throw line
Ben Helmers, Algona, Senior
The Bulldogs lost a lot from last year, forcing Helmers to shoulder even more of the load. He has delivered, becoming one of the top scorers in the state. His size allows him to dominate as his speed forces teams to put quicker defenders on him.
2024-25 stats: 26.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.1 steals, 2.2 assists, 52 percent from the field
Hunter Horn, St. Edmond, Junior
Horn has taken that next step this year, shouldering even more of the offensive load by demonstrating an incredible ability to finish at the point of contact. His athleticism has improved along with his confidence, adding an outside shot while still being a top rebounder and defender of a Top 5 team.
2024-25 stats: 23.6 points, 9.2 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.4 steals, 60 percent from field, 74 percent from free throw line
Jakob Koopman, St. Edmond, Junior
Mr. Do-It-All, Koopman flirted with a triple-double earlier this year in a game that saw him take over as the point-forward. He has a nice shot and toughness to finish at the rim through contact with an incredible knack for finding the ball. His defensive assignments most nights have been the opposing teams top scorer.
2024-25 stats: 11.7 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 2.4 steals, 61 percent from the field, 50 percent from 3-point, 72 percent from free throw line
Chaz Lane, Clarion-Goldfield/Dows, Sophomore
Part of the youth movement with the Cowboys, Lane has taken on a leadership role at an early age. He is an excellent scorer and strong around the rim while also showing a good ability for pulling down the loose ball in traffic.
2024-25 stats: 18.0 points, 8.9 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.9 steals, 44 percent from field
Manny Lueth, Ames, Senior
The numbers might not pop off the screen, but Ames is as balanced an attack as anyone in the state. Lueth is lanky and smooth, showcasing a strong 3-point shot while also a great mid-range game. His ability to lock a defender down on defense with his size is key.
2024-25 stats: 9.2 points, 2.6 rebounds, 47 percent from field, 41 percent from 3-point line
Carter Schwab, Bishop Garrigan, Junior
In the one chance I got to see Schwab, he took over, directing the offense and nearly leading his team back to victory. The son of a high school coach, Schwab does all the little things you would expect from someone with plenty of experience on the court.
2024-25 stats: 14.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 1.9 steals, 43 percent from field
Cade Westerhoff, Fort Dodge, Senior
Westerhoff has a good first step towards the hoop, an ability to finish through contact and an improved mid-range game. He does a good job on the glass and has helped out his team by guarding much bigger opponents all year.
2024-25 stats: 13.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.6 steals, 43 percent from field