Scouting Report: Some of the top Iowa high school girls basketball players I’ve seen
It has been an exciting winter on the hardwood around central Iowa, as some of the top players in the state have come through this area.
I’ve covered games at all four classes over the past four months and compiled a list of some of the top players I have seen. Stats are from Bound as of Feb. 12, 2025.
Here are some of the top players that I have covered in alphabetical order:
Sacha Alesch, Bishop Garrigan, Junior
When you have a strong inside game, you need to be able to knock shots down from deep. That is what Alesch brings to the Garrigan attack with her team-leading 49 made triples. She is also a capable scorer from inside the arc.
2024-25 stats: 12.3 points, 3.2 rebounds, 3.1 steals, 2.9 assists, 36 percent from 3-point line
Graclyn Eastman, Bishop Garrigan, Sophomore
Not many small schools can survive the loss of an Audi Crooks, but the Golden Bears have thanks in large part to Eastman. The 10th-grader is a double-double threat who can really put up points in a hurry when needed.
2024-25 stats: 16.8 points, 9.6 rebounds, 3.1 steals, 2.3 blocks, 2.2 assists, 57 percent from the field
Elody England, Iowa Falls-Alden, Freshman
Keep an eye on the Cadets over the next few years, as head coach Michael Collison - the brother of former NBA standout Nick Collison - now leads the program. He has a budding star in England, who is a capable scorer and only going to improve with more varsity experience.
2024-25 stats: 12.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.4 steals
Hayden Kuhlmann, Algona, Sophomore
I’ve been impressed with the playmaking skills of Kuhlmann since her freshman season. She is strong with the ball and has an excellent eye for finding the open shooter while also doing a great job of scoring herself.
2024-25 stats: 10.1 points, 4.0 assists, 2.9 rebounds, 2.6 steals, 71 percent from the free throw line
LJ Maehl, Fort Dodge, Junior
The Dodgers rely on Maehl to do a lot, and the junior has delivered. While the focal point of the offense, which draws the attention of the opposing teams, Maehl has still been able to become a constant scorer while doing a great job on the glass.
2024-25 stats: 18.5 points, 8.1 rebounds, 1.8 steals, 46 percent from the field, 71 percent from the free throw line
Chloe Palmer, St. Edmond, Sophomore
Palmer has taken over here lately, doing a great job of using her speed to get to the rim and finish while also getting to the free throw line consistently. She remains a true point guard, always looking to hit the open shooter while doing a great job on the glass.
2024-25 stats: 10.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.9 steals
Hailey Stalzer, West Bend-Mallard, Senior
Stalzer is a scorer from the point she steps on the court, displaying not only range, but quickness to get to the basket. She is also a sound defender with fast hands.
2024-25 stats: 18.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.9 steals, 31 percent from 3-point line
Jordan and Brooklyn Valley, Hampton-Dumont/CAL, Seniors
I’ve watched the Valley twins help turn the program around at Hampton-Dumont/CAL over the last four years, so it is great to see their hard work pay off with an excellent senior season. The two are as feisty of defenders as you will find, and both have excellent range on offense.
2024-25 stats: Jordan: 11.7 points, 4.5 steals, 3.7 assists, 2.7 rebounds; Brooklyn: 10.1 points, 4.6 steals, 2.8 assists, 2.8 rebounds