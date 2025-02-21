Semifinals set in all three classes at Iowa high school state wrestling championships
The Southeast Polk wrestling team had another impressive performance Thursday as the semifinals were set at the Iowa high school state wrestling championships.
After sending 13 to the quarterfinals on Wednesday, the Rams went 10-3 inside Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, putting 10 individuals in the final four of their respective weight classes.
Behind that strong showing, Southeast Polk sits atop the team standings in Class 3A with 138.5 points. Johnston, Waukee Northwest, Bettendorf and Indianola are all in a log-jam for 2-5.
Eddie Woody, Nico DeSalvo, Mat Prine, Max Riggins, Carter Pearson, Wil Oberbroeckling, Justis Jesuroga, Abraham Buschong, Holden Hansen and Cooper Martinson all earned wins for the Rams. Of those 10 quarterfinal round victories, nine came with bonus points highlighted by a 59-second fall from Pearson.
The day started off with a scary moment when Dylan Munson of Cedar Rapids Prairie was helped off the mat after landing on his head. Munson was planted by Weston Porter of Lewis Central, and the match ended in disqualification due to Porter's illegal slam.
Munson advanced to the semifinals, but it remains to be seen if he will be able to compete.
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, Davenport Assumption separated by just half-a-point in 2A
The team race in 2A is going to be fun over the next two days, as Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont holds a slim half-point advantage over Davenport Assumption.
Burlington Notre Dame sits third followed closely by Anamosa, Independence, Mount Vernon and a host of others. The Top 10 teams are separated by just 21 points.
The final session Thursday night featured one of the biggest upsets of the tournament, as Greene County’s Brent Dennhardt knocked off No. 1 seed Lucas Kral of Garner-Hayfield/Ventura, 7-1. He will have a teammate in the semis with him, as Degan Miller topped Ryker Dengler of West Liberty, 14-0.
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont boasts Slater Thomas, Simon Bettis, Gage Spurgeon and Landen Davis all still alive in the championship round along with three more in the consolations. Davenport Assumption has two in the semis and a handful on the backside while Burlington Notre Dame features two in the championship semifinals.
Don Bosco takes control of 1A race
Don Bosco, the reigning state duals champions and six-time defending traditional champs, had a strong round on Thursday, keeping eight alive on the championship side. The Dons sit atop the team standings with 107.5 points followed by rival Alburnett, Wilton and Woodbury Central.
The Schwab brothers at Don Bosco kept pursuit of winning gold together alive, as Hendrix Schwab survived a 1-0 win over Atlee Dewitt of Alburnett to advance at 113 pounds. Older brother Hayden Schwab earned a technical fall at 120 pounds.
Both are the sons of Northern Iowa head coach Doug Schwab, who will lead the Grand March on Saturday night alongside Iowa head coach Tom Brands and Iowa State head coach Kevin Dresser. All three are former Iowa prep standouts on the mats.
Joining the Schwabs in the semifinals will be Kaiden Belinsky, Dawson Youngblut, Ethan Christoffer, Kyler Knaack, Drew Lansing and Kyler Sallis. Don Bosco is seeking its 17th traditional team gold all-time.
Alburnett will send Owen Henriksen, Rowdy Neighbor, Preston Klostermann and Shayden Washburn into the semifinals at their respective weights.