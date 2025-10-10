Sioux City Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - Friday, October 10, 2025
There are 34 games scheduled across the Sioux City area on Friday, October 10, including three games featuring statewide top 25 teams. You can follow every game live on our Sioux City Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include Iowa's top-ranked teams as No. 5 Johnston takes on Sioux City East at 7:00 p.m. Meanwhile No. 10 Bishop Heelan Catholic hosts Webster City as the Crusaders look to defend their top-10 rankings.
Pierce (4-2) vs Wayne (1-5) - 7:00 PM
Ponca (2-4) vs Cedar Catholic (5-0) - 7:00 PM
Norfolk Catholic (4-0) vs Oakland-Craig (0-5) - 7:00 PM
South Sioux City (1-5) vs Omaha North (4-2) - 7:00 PM
Battle Creek (2-4) vs West Point-Beemer (4-1) - 7:00 PM
Burke (2-3) vs Norfolk (3-2) - 7:00 PM
Southwest Valley (3-3) vs West Monona (1-5) - 7:00 PM
West Sioux (6-0) vs MMCRU (6-0) - 7:00 PM
Logan-Magnolia (4-2) vs Woodbury Central (6-0) - 7:00 PM
Westwood (1-5) vs IKM/Manning (4-2) - 7:00 PM
Sibley-Ocheyedan (2-4) vs Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn (1-5) - 7:00 PM
Gehlen Catholic (2-4) vs South O'Brien (1-5) - 7:00 PM
Kingsley-Pierson (5-1) vs Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire (6-0) - 7:00 PM
Western Christian (5-1) vs Washington (4-2) - 7:00 PM
Southeast Valley (3-3) vs Spirit Lake (1-5) - 7:00 PM
Sioux Central (3-3) vs Belmond-Klemme (3-3) - 7:00 PM
Odebolt Arthur Battle Creek Ida Grove (OABCIG) (4-2) vs Okoboji (6-0) - 7:00 PM
St. Albert (4-2) vs Akron-Westfield (2-4) - 7:00 PM
Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto (4-2) vs West Lyon (6-0) - 7:00 PM
Kuemper (6-0) vs Lincoln Central (0-6) - 7:00 PM
Lawton-Bronson (4-2) vs Hinton (3-3) - 7:00 PM
Emmetsburg (4-2) vs South Hamilton (0-6) - 7:00 PM
Sioux City West (1-5) vs Spencer (1-5) - 7:00 PM
Pocahontas (2-4) vs East Sac County (2-4) - 7:00 PM
Central Lyon (0-6) vs Sheldon (1-5) - 7:00 PM
Unity Christian (2-4) vs Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (4-2) - 7:00 PM
Sergeant Bluff-Luton (5-1) vs Le Mars (4-2) - 7:00 PM
Ridge View (3-3) vs Alta/Aurelia (0-6) - 7:00 PM
Humboldt (3-3) vs MOC-Floyd Valley (4-2) - 7:00 PM
Fort Dodge (5-1) vs Storm Lake (2-4) - 7:00 PM
Webster City (2-4) vs Bishop Heelan Catholic (5-1) - 7:00 PM
Sioux Center (5-1) vs Algona (3-3) - 7:00 PM
Sioux City East (5-1) vs Johnston (5-1) - 7:00 PM
Valley (5-1) vs Sioux City North (1-5) - 7:00 PM
