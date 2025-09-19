High School

Sioux City Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 19, 2025

Get Des Moines area live updates and final scores as the 2025 Iowa high school football season continues into Week 4 on September 19

Robin Erickson

Southeast Polk Rams Davis Fairchild (22) tackles Sioux City West Wolverines Keavian Hayes (34) at Southeast Polk Stadium.
Southeast Polk Rams Davis Fairchild (22) tackles Sioux City West Wolverines Keavian Hayes (34) at Southeast Polk Stadium. / Reese Strickland/For the Register, Des Moines Register via Imagn Content Services, LLC

There are 29 games scheduled across the Sioux City metro area on Friday, September 19, including four games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Sioux City Metro High School Football Scoreboard

The marquee matchups of the weekend include Iowa's top ranked teams as undefeated No. 2 Sioux City East takes on Sioux City West at 7:00 PM on Friday. Meanwhile, No. 9 Kuemper hosts the No. 25 OABCIG Falcons.

Sioux City High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19

There are 29 games scheduled across the Sioux City area on Friday, September 19, highlighted by No. 2 Sioux City East taking on Sioux City West. You can follow every game live on our Sioux City Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

Logan View/Scribner-Snyder (0-3) vs Wayne (1-2) - 7:00 PM

Tekamah-Herman (2-1) vs Cedar Catholic (2-0) - 7:00 PM

Pierce (3-0) vs Fort Calhoun (3-0) - 7:00 PM

Ponca (1-2) vs O'Neill (3-0) - 7:00 PM

Battle Creek (1-2) vs Archbishop Bergan (2-0) - 7:00 PM

Arlington (2-1) vs Norfolk Catholic (2-0) - 7:00 PM

Lincoln (2-1) vs South Sioux City (1-2) - 7:00 PM

West Monona (0-3) vs St. Albert (2-1) - 7:00 PM

South O'Brien (1-2) vs Sibley-Ocheyedan (1-2) - 7:00 PM

Westwood (1-2) vs Logan-Magnolia (2-1) - 7:00 PM

IKM/Manning (2-1) vs Woodbury Central (2-0) - 7:00 PM

Gehlen Catholic (1-2) vs Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn (1-2) - 7:00 PM

St. Mary's (0-3) vs Kingsley-Pierson (2-1) - 7:00 PM

Washington (2-1) vs Unity Christian (0-3) - 7:00 PM

Sheldon (1-2) vs Western Christian (2-1) - 7:00 PM

Okoboji (3-0) vs Spirit Lake (1-2) - 7:00 PM

West Sioux (3-0) vs Akron-Westfield (2-1) - 7:00 PM

Southeast Valley (2-1) vs Lincoln Central (0-3) - 7:00 PM

Odebolt Arthur Battle Creek Ida Grove (OABCIG) (2-1) vs Kuemper (3-0) - 7:00 PM

Ridge View (1-2) vs Hinton (2-1) - 7:00 PM

Sioux Center (3-0) vs Spencer (1-2) - 7:00 PM

Pocahontas (1-2) vs Emmetsburg (2-1) - 7:00 PM

East Sac County (1-2) vs Northwest Webster (1-2) - 7:00 PM

MOC-Floyd Valley (3-0) vs Le Mars (1-2) - 7:00 PM

Sergeant Bluff-Luton (2-1) vs Glenwood (3-0) - 7:00 PM

West Lyon (3-0) vs Alta/Aurelia (0-3) - 7:00 PM

Bishop Heelan Catholic (2-1) vs Sioux City North (1-2) - 7:00 PM

Atlantic (1-2) vs Storm Lake (1-2) - 7:00 PM

Sioux City West (1-2) vs Sioux City East (3-0) - 7:00 PM

Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!

Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here

More Football Coverage from High School On SI

feed

Published
Robin Erickson
ROBIN ERICKSON

Robin Erickson has been covering high school sports since 2023 after graduating from Carroll College with a degree in Health Sciences. He began working in data operations at High School On SI before eventually going on to write articles for the company. A sports fan his entire life, Robin participated in soccer and basketball at the high school level, then committing to play soccer collegiately for Carroll. He currently lives in Boise with roommates who are equally in love with all things sports.

Home/Iowa