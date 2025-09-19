Sioux City Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 19, 2025
There are 29 games scheduled across the Sioux City metro area on Friday, September 19, including four games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Sioux City Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include Iowa's top ranked teams as undefeated No. 2 Sioux City East takes on Sioux City West at 7:00 PM on Friday. Meanwhile, No. 9 Kuemper hosts the No. 25 OABCIG Falcons.
Sioux City High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19
Logan View/Scribner-Snyder (0-3) vs Wayne (1-2) - 7:00 PM
Tekamah-Herman (2-1) vs Cedar Catholic (2-0) - 7:00 PM
Pierce (3-0) vs Fort Calhoun (3-0) - 7:00 PM
Ponca (1-2) vs O'Neill (3-0) - 7:00 PM
Battle Creek (1-2) vs Archbishop Bergan (2-0) - 7:00 PM
Arlington (2-1) vs Norfolk Catholic (2-0) - 7:00 PM
Lincoln (2-1) vs South Sioux City (1-2) - 7:00 PM
West Monona (0-3) vs St. Albert (2-1) - 7:00 PM
South O'Brien (1-2) vs Sibley-Ocheyedan (1-2) - 7:00 PM
Westwood (1-2) vs Logan-Magnolia (2-1) - 7:00 PM
IKM/Manning (2-1) vs Woodbury Central (2-0) - 7:00 PM
Gehlen Catholic (1-2) vs Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn (1-2) - 7:00 PM
St. Mary's (0-3) vs Kingsley-Pierson (2-1) - 7:00 PM
Washington (2-1) vs Unity Christian (0-3) - 7:00 PM
Sheldon (1-2) vs Western Christian (2-1) - 7:00 PM
Okoboji (3-0) vs Spirit Lake (1-2) - 7:00 PM
West Sioux (3-0) vs Akron-Westfield (2-1) - 7:00 PM
Southeast Valley (2-1) vs Lincoln Central (0-3) - 7:00 PM
Odebolt Arthur Battle Creek Ida Grove (OABCIG) (2-1) vs Kuemper (3-0) - 7:00 PM
Ridge View (1-2) vs Hinton (2-1) - 7:00 PM
Sioux Center (3-0) vs Spencer (1-2) - 7:00 PM
Pocahontas (1-2) vs Emmetsburg (2-1) - 7:00 PM
East Sac County (1-2) vs Northwest Webster (1-2) - 7:00 PM
MOC-Floyd Valley (3-0) vs Le Mars (1-2) - 7:00 PM
Sergeant Bluff-Luton (2-1) vs Glenwood (3-0) - 7:00 PM
West Lyon (3-0) vs Alta/Aurelia (0-3) - 7:00 PM
Bishop Heelan Catholic (2-1) vs Sioux City North (1-2) - 7:00 PM
Atlantic (1-2) vs Storm Lake (1-2) - 7:00 PM
Sioux City West (1-2) vs Sioux City East (3-0) - 7:00 PM
