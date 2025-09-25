Sioux City Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 25-26, 2025
There are 29 games scheduled across the Sioux City area from Thursday, September 25 to Friday, September 26, including seven games featuring statewide top 25 teams. You can follow every game live on our Sioux City Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include Iowa's top-ranked teams as undefeated No. 9 Fort Dodge takes on No. 13 Sergeant Bluff-Luton in a top-15 showdown. Meanwhile No. 2 Sioux City East looks to stay undefeated against Ankeny at 7:00 PM.
Sioux City Area High School Football Schedule - Thursday, September 25, 2025
There is only one game scheduled across the Sioux City area on Thursday, September 25, with the lone matchup between Sioux City North and Lincoln. You can follow this game live on our Sioux City Area High School Football Scoreboard.
Sioux City North (1-3) vs Lincoln (1-3) - 7:00 PM
Sioux City Area High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26, 2025
There are 28 games across the Sioux City area on Friday, September 26, highlighted by No. 13 Sergeant Bluff-Luton taking on No. 9 Fort Dodge at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game live on our Sioux City Area High School Football Scoreboard.
Pierce (3-1) vs Scotus (1-3) - 7:00 PM
Wayne (1-3) vs O'Neill (4-0) - 7:00 PM
West Point-Beemer (4-0) vs Cedar Catholic (3-0) - 7:00 PM
Norfolk Catholic (3-0) vs Ponca (1-3) - 7:00 PM
Papillion-LaVista South (3-1) vs Norfolk (3-1) - 7:00 PM
Battle Creek (1-3) vs Oakland-Craig (0-3) - 7:00 PM
Lincoln Southwest (0-4) vs South Sioux City (1-3) - 7:00 PM
St. Albert (3-1) vs Westwood (1-3) - 7:00 PM
Sioux Central (1-3) vs South O'Brien (1-3) - 7:00 PM
Logan-Magnolia (3-1) vs West Monona (0-4) - 7:00 PM
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn (1-3) vs West Sioux (4-0) - 7:00 PM
Gehlen Catholic (2-2) vs Woodbury Central (4-0) - 7:00 PM
Kingsley-Pierson (4-1) vs Newell-Fonda (1-4) - 7:00 PM
Unity Christian (1-3) vs Western Christian (3-1) - 7:00 PM
Spirit Lake (1-3) vs Odebolt Arthur Battle Creek Ida Grove (OABCIG) (2-2) - 7:00 PM
Akron-Westfield (2-2) vs IKM/Manning (2-2) - 7:00 PM
Lincoln Central (0-4) vs Okoboji (4-0) - 7:00 PM
Hinton (2-2) vs West Lyon (4-0) - 7:00 PM
Emmetsburg (3-1) vs South Central Calhoun (2-2) - 7:00 PM
Storm Lake (1-3) vs Sioux City West (1-3) - 7:00 PM
South Hamilton (0-4) vs East Sac County (1-3) - 7:00 PM
Central Lyon (0-4) vs Washington (2-2) - 7:00 PM
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (3-1) vs Sheldon (1-3) - 7:00 PM
Spencer (1-3) vs Le Mars (2-2) - 7:00 PM
Sergeant Bluff-Luton (3-1) vs Fort Dodge (4-0) - 7:00 PM
Bishop Heelan Catholic (3-1) vs Sioux Center (4-0) - 7:00 PM
Algona (3-1) vs MOC-Floyd Valley (3-1) - 7:00 PM
Sioux City East (4-0) vs Ankeny (3-1) - 7:00 PM
