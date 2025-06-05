So long Wells Fargo Arena, hello Casey’s Center
It was previously announced that Casey’s had acquired the naming rights to Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, the home of the Iowa high school state basketball and wrestling tournaments.
That process of changing things over from Wells Fargo Arena to Casey’s Center has begun ahead of the official date of July 1 for the name change.
Wells Fargo Arena has helped bring the state to the forefront of event-hosting, and the change in name will not alter that one bit. The arena has also hosted numerous national athletic events along with NCAA Div. I Men’s Basketball Tournament games, WWE live events and recently UFC.
Bringing in Casey’s will also see a grab-and-go store added inside the arena with new food and snack options such as Casey’s pizza becoming available.
The arena opened in 2005 and replaced what was known as Veterans Memorial Auditorium and became the Community Choice Credit UNion Convention Center, which is still located across the street.
With the ability to host 15,181 for hockey and arena football games up to almost 17,000 for concerts, the arena is home to the Iowa Stars, Iowa Barnstormers and Iowa Wolves.