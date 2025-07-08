Sophia Schlader has 5A Pitching Marks in Her Sights
The college recruiting letters never stop at the Schlader house, as Waukee Northwest High School freshman sensation Sophia Schlader continues to dominate.
It has been nothing short of a magical summer for Schlader, who struck out Philadelphia Eagles star and former Iowa Hawkeye Cooper DeJean during a slow-pitch softball game.
Between that, leading the Wolves to the top of Class 5A and battling for her travel team around the country, Schlader has been magnificent.
Heading into the final week of the regular season, she leads all 5A pitchers with 24 wins and 228 strikeouts. Neither of those are in any danger of being caught, as Schlader is seven victories ahead of Sydney Smalley from Ames and 41 strikeouts better than Joslyn Vogt of Sioux City North.
But her pursuit of the pitching Triple Crown has her second in earned run average at 1.32 behind Emily Koranda of Linn-Mar. Koranda, a senior, has an earned run average of just 0.89 on the season.
Last year as an eighth-grader, Schlader flirted with the Triple Crown, leading 5A in earned run average, placing second in strikeouts and fourth in wins.
Schlader is one of the leading candidates to win the 5A player of the year this season.