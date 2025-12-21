Southeast Polk Claims Dan Gable Museum Battle Of Waterloo Duals
Southeast Polk showed once again why they are the premier Iowa high school wrestling program in the state right now, picking up team honors at the loaded Dan Gable Museum Battle of Waterloo.
The Rams claimed top honors in the D bracket of pool dual action, earning a win over Bettendorf before taking gold with dual wins over Indianola, Clarion-Goldfield/Dows and Don Bosco in the championship pool.
Indianola finished second overall, Don Bosco was third and Clarion-Goldfield/Dows placed fourth.
Bettendorf claimed top honors in pool 2 while Ankeny, Davenport Assumption, Waverly-Shell Rock, Union LaPorte City, New Hampton/Turkey Valley and Clear Lake were other final pool winners.
Four With Perfect 6-0 Days For Southeast Polk
Amir Newman-Winfrey, Eddie Woody, Nico DeSalvo and Justis Jesuroga each went 6-0 on the day for Southeast Polk.
Woody scored a victory over fellow defending state champion Hendrix Schwab of Don Bosco in one of the featured matches, as DeSalvo downed Cody Trevino from Bettendorf in another key contest during the event.
Noah Bergan, Aiden Kirk At Top Of Pins List
During the tournament, Noah Bergan of Crestwood and Aiden Kirk from Cedar Rapids Prairie both registered six falls each to tie for the lead. Justis Jesurgoa from Southeast Polk and Calvin Rathjen of Ankeny each had five technical falls.
Below are complete results from all the placement matches in each final bracket in the Dan Gable Museum Battle of Waterloo event.
Dan Gable Museum Battle Of Waterloo Boys Results
Championship Pool Results
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Southeast Polk
- 2nd Place - Indianola
- 3rd Place - Don Bosco
- 4th Place - Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
Round 1
- Don Bosco defeated Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 37-36.
- Southeast Polk defeated Indianola 40-26.
Round 2
- Indianola defeated Don Bosco 42-24.
- Southeast Polk defeated Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 46-23.
Round 3
- Southeast Polk defeated Don Bosco 45-26.
- Indianola defeated Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 50-17.
Pool 2 Results
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Bettendorf
- 2nd Place - Pleasant Valley
- 3rd Place - Independence
- 4th Place - Linn-Mar
Round 1
- Pleasant Valley defeated Independence 40-32.
- Bettendorf defeated Linn-Mar 43-27.
Round 2
- Independence defeated Linn-Mar 39-29.
- Bettendorf defeated Pleasant Valley 34-29.
Round 3
- Bettendorf defeated Independence 41-29.
- Linn-Mar defeated Pleasant Valley 36-36.
Pool 3 Results
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Ankeny
- 2nd Place - West Delaware, Manchester
- 3rd Place - Alburnett
- 4th Place - North Scott
Round 1
- Ankeny defeated North Scott 42-35.
- West Delaware, Manchester defeated Alburnett 36-25.
Round 2
- West Delaware, Manchester defeated North Scott 42-25.
- Ankeny defeated Alburnett 36-30.
Round 3
- Alburnett defeated North Scott 53-26.
- Ankeny defeated West Delaware, Manchester 39-23.
Pool 4 Results
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Assumption, Davenport
- 2nd Place - Prairie, Cedar Rapids
- 3rd Place - Valley, West Des Moines
- 4th Place - Iowa City, City High
Round 1
- Prairie, Cedar Rapids defeated Valley, West Des Moines 39-28.
- Assumption, Davenport defeated Iowa City, City High 49-26.
Round 2
- Assumption, Davenport defeated Valley, West Des Moines 45-36.
- Prairie, Cedar Rapids defeated Iowa City, City High 58-10.
Round 3
- Valley, West Des Moines defeated Iowa City, City High 50-21.
- Assumption, Davenport defeated Prairie, Cedar Rapids 43-36.
Pool 5 Results
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Waverly-Shell Rock
- 2nd Place - Denver
- 3rd Place - Lake Mills
- 4th Place - Osage
Round 1
- Waverly-Shell Rock defeated Denver 52-20.
- Lake Mills defeated Osage 38-35.
Round 2
- Denver defeated Lake Mills 46-36.
- Waverly-Shell Rock defeated Osage 62-18.
Round 3
- Denver defeated Osage 45-35.
- Waverly-Shell Rock defeated Lake Mills 58-14.
Pool 6 Results
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Union, LaPorte City
- 2nd Place - Norwalk
- 3rd Place - Cedar Falls
- 4th Place - Nashua-Plainfield
Round 1
- Cedar Falls defeated Nashua-Plainfield 46-26.
- Union, LaPorte City defeated Norwalk 39-35.
Round 2
- Union, LaPorte City defeated Cedar Falls 37-32.
- Norwalk defeated Nashua-Plainfield 41-36.
Round 3
- Norwalk defeated Cedar Falls 42-29.
- Nashua-Plainfield defeated Union, LaPorte City 45-29.
Pool 7 Results
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - NH/TV
- 2nd Place - Crestwood, Cresco
- 3rd Place - Waterloo West
- 4th Place - Waterloo East
Round 1
- Crestwood, Cresco defeated Waterloo East 42-28.
- NH/TV defeated Waterloo West 47-26.
Round 2
- Crestwood, Cresco defeated Waterloo West 42-42.
- NH/TV defeated Waterloo East 46-30.
Round 3
- NH/TV defeated Crestwood, Cresco 42-32.
- Waterloo West defeated Waterloo East 39-31.
Pool 8 Results
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Clear Lake
- 2nd Place - Columbus Catholic
- 3rd Place - Wapsie Valley
- 4th Place - Charles City
Round 1
- Columbus Catholic defeated Charles City 52-21.
- Clear Lake defeated Wapsie Valley 52-29.
Round 2
- Clear Lake defeated Columbus Catholic 42-37.
- Wapsie Valley defeated Charles City 33-27.
Round 3
- Columbus Catholic defeated Wapsie Valley 48-36.
- Clear Lake defeated Charles City 48-29.