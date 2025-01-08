High School

Southeast Polk lone Iowa team in High School on SI national wrestling rankings

Southeast Polk comes in ranked 19th in latest High School on SI national wrestling rankings

Dana Becker

Carter Pearson is one of the top wrestlers for Southeast Polk.
Carter Pearson is one of the top wrestlers for Southeast Polk. / Cody Scanlan/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Southeast Polk wrestling team features several returning state medalists and will once again by looking to load up the podium come February.

In the latest High School on SI national wrestling rankings, the Rams are rated 19th overall. They are the lone Iowa program in the Top 30.

* Complete High School on SI national wrestling rankings

Wyoming Seminary out of Pennsylvania continues to hold the top spot followed by fellow state programs Faith Christian Academy and Bishop McCort. 

Southeast Polk picked up a convincing 51-22 victory over Waukee Northwest Tuesday night in dual action. Carter Pearson, Justis Jesuroga, Logan Trenary, Dokken Biladeau, Abraham Bushong, Hansen Holden, Cooper Martinson, Eddie Woody, Nico DeSalvo and Christopher Lawson all earned wins.

The Rams will square off with Ankeny on Thursday before competing this weekend.

Published
Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

Home/Iowa