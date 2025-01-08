Southeast Polk lone Iowa team in High School on SI national wrestling rankings
The Southeast Polk wrestling team features several returning state medalists and will once again by looking to load up the podium come February.
In the latest High School on SI national wrestling rankings, the Rams are rated 19th overall. They are the lone Iowa program in the Top 30.
* Complete High School on SI national wrestling rankings
Wyoming Seminary out of Pennsylvania continues to hold the top spot followed by fellow state programs Faith Christian Academy and Bishop McCort.
Southeast Polk picked up a convincing 51-22 victory over Waukee Northwest Tuesday night in dual action. Carter Pearson, Justis Jesuroga, Logan Trenary, Dokken Biladeau, Abraham Bushong, Hansen Holden, Cooper Martinson, Eddie Woody, Nico DeSalvo and Christopher Lawson all earned wins.
The Rams will square off with Ankeny on Thursday before competing this weekend.