Southeast Polk offers comments on incident with Ankeny wrestling
The Southeast Polk official school X (formerly known as Twitter) account offered a comment regarding the incident that occurred Thursday night.
During a wrestling dual at Ankeny, both sections of the crowd were sent to the parking lot early, as officials removed everyone in attendance in the stands.
The decision by the officials came after the 113-pound match, as the top-ranked Rams would go on to win the dual, 60-(negative) 1. Both teams were docked a point for misconduct, as Southeast Polk swept the matches.
“We recognized that the events that transpired at last night’s wrestling meet between Southeast Polk and Ankeny do not align with the values of sportsmanship and respect expected from all participants and spectators in the CIML,” the account posted. “Both schools are working together as we move forward to foster a positive and respectful environment.”
The dual was streamed live via CISN on YouTube. Immediately after the conclusion of the 113-pound match, the officials gather and have a discussion with an adult from Ankeny.
That all begins around the 1:44 mark of the video. From there, the lights are turned back on and everyone in attendance is asked to leave the gym.
Following several minutes, the near-sellout crowd empties and wrestling continues.