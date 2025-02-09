State dual titles to Southeast Polk, Algona and Don Bosco
The state dual tournament saw three champions crowned on Saturday, as Southeast Polk, Algona and Don Bosco walked away from the Xtream Arena in Coralville with titles.
Seeding held true in both Class 3A and 2A, with Southeast Polk and Algona entering as the No. 1s. Don Bosco, meanwhile, knocked off rival and top-seed Alburnett in the finals.
Southeast Polk downed North Scott and Waukee Northwest to reach the championship where they handled Indianola, 54-14. Cooper Martinson, Eddie Woody, Nico DeSalvo, Mat Brine, Max Riggins, Carter Pearson, Justis Jesuroga, Abraham Buschong, Wyatt Gibson, Oaklee Keomala and Holden Hansen were all winners for the Rams in the finals.
Algona rolled through Mount Vernon and clipped Williamsburg before securing a 28-25 decision over West Delaware for gold. Jack Limbaugh, an Iowa State University football signee out for wrestling for the first time, went 3-0 on the day including a decision in the finals.
Joining Limbaugh with wins in the championship dual were Thomas Zabka, Brooks Morgan, Isaac Wilson, CJ McGregor, Ashton Moreno, Tate Slagle and Carter McGregor.
The collision course for Don Bosco and Alburnett was set early, as both cruised into the finals. Once there, it was a battle for the ages, as the Dons pulled out a 38-37 decision.
Kyler Sallis, Kaiden Belinsky, Hendrix Schwab and Hayden Schwab gave Don Bosco an early 21-0 lead before Owen Henriksen and Rowdy Neighbor got wins for the Pirates. Dawson Youngblut, Ethan Christoffer and Kyler Knaack sealed the title.
Complete results can be found on TrackWrestling.