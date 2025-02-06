State dual tournament brackets set for all three classes
The brackets are set for the state dual tournament, which takes place Saturday from the Xtream Arena in Coralville.
Southeast Polk (Class 3A), Algona (2A) and Alburnett (1A) are the No. 1 seeds in their respective classes.
Up first for Southeast Polk will be North Scott, with a potential semifinal round matchup seeing either Waukee Northwest or Johnston standing across from them. Waverly-Shell Rock faces Calrisle in the 2-7 dual with Indianola and Bettendorf meeting in the final first round dual.
Algona’s first opponent is Mount Vernon, who the Bulldogs met in the state football playoffs. Independence and Williamsburg meet up in the 4-5 dual, with West Delaware the No. 2 seed facing on Winterset. Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Clarion-Goldfield/Dows collide in the other first round contest.
Alburnett will open with Woodbury Central, while the winner gets either Osage or Jesup. Don Bosco is the No. 2 seed, facing Nashua-Plainfield first with the winner of that taking on either Wilton or Riverside Oakland.
Quarterfinal round duals begin at 9 a.m. with the top bracket, as the bottom side battle at 10:45 a.m. Semifinal round duals are at 2:15 p.m. with the championships taking place at 6 p.m.