High School

State softball: Fields set for Class 1A, 2A in Fort Dodge

Two of five state softball tournament brackets are now complete

Dana Becker

Van Meter softball team celebrates the 2A Iowa high school state softball championship at Rogers Sports complex on Friday, July 26, 2024, in Fort Dodge, Iowa.
Van Meter softball team celebrates the 2A Iowa high school state softball championship at Rogers Sports complex on Friday, July 26, 2024, in Fort Dodge, Iowa. / Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK

The first two Iowa high school state softball tournament brackets are filled and ready for next week in Fort Dodge from Rogers Park.

Class 1A and 2A held regional finals around the state on Monday, as 3A, 4A and 5A will have their time to shine Tuesday night.

The state softball tournament begins Monday, July 21 and concludes on Friday, July 25 with the crowning of five champions.

In 1A, top-ranked Wayne will be the favorite, as they open with Highland. Joining them in the field will be Riverside, Newell-Fonda, Clarksville, Mason City Newman, Wapsie Valley and host St. Edmond, who is from Fort Dodge.

Defending 2A state champion Van Meter advanced, as they open with East Marshall. Durant, West Fork, Louisa-Muscatine, West Monona, West Lyon and Cascade complete that field of eight.

Here are results from the regional finals held on Monday night:

IOWA HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL REGIONAL FINALS

(Results from Monday, July 14)

Class 1A

  • Clarksville 11, Riceville 1
  • Wayne 6, Seymour 1
  • St. Edmond 11, Remsen St. Mary’s 5
  • Highland 6, Iowa Valley 2
  • Newell-Fonda 4, Woodbine 1
  • Mason City Newman 2, Ankeny Christian 0
  • Riverside 11, Stanton 1
  • Wapsie Valley 14, Don Bosco 2

Class 2A

  • Cascade 13, Dyersville Beckman 3
  • Durant 4, Lisbon 1
  • East Marshall 3, Osage 2
  • West Monona 5, Treynor 1
  • Van Meter 9, Exira-EHK/Audubon 4
  • West Fork 3, Central Springs 2
  • West Lyon 3, Hinton 1
  • Louisa-Muscatine 6, Pella Christian 3

More Iowa High School Sports Headlines

feed

Published
Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

Home/Iowa