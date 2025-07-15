State softball: Fields set for Class 1A, 2A in Fort Dodge
The first two Iowa high school state softball tournament brackets are filled and ready for next week in Fort Dodge from Rogers Park.
Class 1A and 2A held regional finals around the state on Monday, as 3A, 4A and 5A will have their time to shine Tuesday night.
The state softball tournament begins Monday, July 21 and concludes on Friday, July 25 with the crowning of five champions.
In 1A, top-ranked Wayne will be the favorite, as they open with Highland. Joining them in the field will be Riverside, Newell-Fonda, Clarksville, Mason City Newman, Wapsie Valley and host St. Edmond, who is from Fort Dodge.
Defending 2A state champion Van Meter advanced, as they open with East Marshall. Durant, West Fork, Louisa-Muscatine, West Monona, West Lyon and Cascade complete that field of eight.
Here are results from the regional finals held on Monday night:
IOWA HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL REGIONAL FINALS
(Results from Monday, July 14)
Class 1A
- Clarksville 11, Riceville 1
- Wayne 6, Seymour 1
- St. Edmond 11, Remsen St. Mary’s 5
- Highland 6, Iowa Valley 2
- Newell-Fonda 4, Woodbine 1
- Mason City Newman 2, Ankeny Christian 0
- Riverside 11, Stanton 1
- Wapsie Valley 14, Don Bosco 2
Class 2A
- Cascade 13, Dyersville Beckman 3
- Durant 4, Lisbon 1
- East Marshall 3, Osage 2
- West Monona 5, Treynor 1
- Van Meter 9, Exira-EHK/Audubon 4
- West Fork 3, Central Springs 2
- West Lyon 3, Hinton 1
- Louisa-Muscatine 6, Pella Christian 3