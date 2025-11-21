Stunning Finish Nets West Lyon Second Straight State Title
West Lyon made the goal-line stand of a lifetime, stopping Iowa City Regina three consecutive times from just inches away in overtime.
With the defensive performance, the Wildcats won the Class 1A Iowa high school state football championship, 34-27, from inside the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
Last year, West Lyon claimed 2A gold, dropping down this season and going a perfect 13-0 to win it all in a new class. Evan Hildring had a game-winning touchdown, breaking firee for a 10-yard run on first-and-goal to start the first extra session in 1A state championship game history.
Big Game For West Lyon RB Evan Hildring
Hildring rushed for a game-high 112 yards, scoring two touchdowns, as Easton DeJong was 10 of 16 passing for 140. Jared Ciesielski caught two passes for 60 yards and Jacob Snyders had a rushing touchdown for the Wildcats.
Kyle Tracy, who nearly scored on the first play of overtime for Iowa City Regina, had 203 yards passing with TD throws to Tate Wallace, Carter Slager and Savion Miller. Tracy rushed for another 59 yards and Miller had 82 on the ground.
But the Regals could not get that final yard in overtime to either give them a chance to tie with an extra-point, or win it by going for two.
Hildring got West Lyon on the board midway through the first, capping a nine-play, 64-yard drive with a 2-yard plunge into the end zone. DeJong made it 13-0 with a 15-yard TD pass to his brother, Jaxton DeJong.
Kyle Tracy, Regina Scored 27 Unanswered
From there, Iowa City Regina got on track, scoring 27 unanswered as Tracy hit Slaget on a 58-yard scoring strike, found Miller from 21 yards out and connected with Wallace from 36 yards. Gabriel Hegelheimer made two field goals - from 38 yards and 29 yards - for the other points.
Following the Wallace touchdown that made it 27-13, River Kramer broke free for a 97-yard kickoff return and Snyders capped off a seven-play, 75-yard drive with just over five minutes to play to tie it.
Blocked Field Goal Sent Game To Overtime
The Wildcats had a chance to win the game in regulation, but Wallace, who holds an offer from Tennessee as a junior, blocked the field goal attempt.
Both teams had over 300 yards of total offense, as West Lyon was 4-for-4 on fourth-down attempts.
Kramer led the Wildcat defense with 10 tackles, recording one for loss with a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. Ben Meyer, Cooper Schoening and Jack Carolan each had a sack.