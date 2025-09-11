Tate Wallace Set to Take in Key SEC Battle this Weekend
Less than 24 hours after stepping on the Iowa high school football field, top prospect Tate Wallace will be in Knoxville, Tennessee to watch one of the key games this coming weekend on the college football gridiron.
Wallace, a junior for Iowa City Regina High School, will lead his team into action Friday night against fellow unbeaten Alburnett on his home field.
By Saturday afternoon, Wallace will be inside Neyland Stadium with over 100,000 screaming football fans to check out the Volunteers and SEC rival Georgia in action.
“Excited to be back down in Knoxville on Saturday!!” Wallace posted on social media.
Earlier this year, the 6-foot-2, 227-pound Wallace attended a camp hosted by Tennessee. He received an offer from the school, adding to offers he has received from Minnesota, Eastern Michigan, Miami (Ohio), North Dakota and North Dakota State.
Wallace is a four-star prospect and ranked among the ESPN 300. He checks in as the No. 9 linebacker in the Class of 2027 by 247Sports. He has also planned visits to Michigan, Indiana, Northwestern and Wisconsin this coming fall along with the Golden Gophers.
Tate Wallace has Produced on Both Sides for Three Years
Through two games this year, Wallace has 10 catches for 101 yards and a touchdown on offense while recording 9.5 tackles with a sack on defense. He will likely be keyed in on Alburnett running back Laken Caves, who has rushed for 405 yards with six TDs this year to lead his team.
Iowa City Regina has won all four meetings between the two, but they have not played since 2020.
Wallace recorded 51 receptions for over 750 yards and eight touchdowns as a sophomore last year while recording 27.5 tackles with four for loss and a sack. He also caught 35 passes as a freshman for over 400 yards and made 22.5 tackles on defense that year.