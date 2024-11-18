Top 25 Iowa high school football state rankings (11/17/2024)
Here is a look at this week’s High School on SI Top 25 Iowa high school football state rankings for the week of Nov. 18:
1. West Des Moines Valley (10-2)
Previous rank: 4
The Tigers disposed of previous-No. 1 and rival West Des Moines Dowling to advance to the 5A state title game.
2. North Polk (12-0)
Previous rank: 3
It isn’t always flashy, but the Comets just continue to win. They will take a perfect record into the 4A championship round.
3. Dubuque Wahlert (12-0)
Previous rank: 6
One more obstacle remains for Wahlert on its quest for perfection after securing a spot in the 3A title game.
4. West Des Moines Dowling (10-2)
Previous rank: 1
It was an exciting semifinal between the Maroons and Valley, but this time, Dowling couldn’t pull it out.
5. Iowa City Liberty (10-2)
Previous rank: 2
What an incredible climb by the Lightning since joining 5A, reaching the semifinals and being oh-so-close to knocking off Southeast Polk.
6. Pella (11-1)
Previous rank: 7
The Dutch have won four of the five meetings all-time with North Polk, but the Comets claimed the most recent in 2022.
7. Humboldt (11-1)
Previous rank: 8
For the first time in three tries under Derrick Elman, the Wildcats cleared the semifinal hurdle, advancing to the 3A finals.
8. Lewis Central (10-2)
Previous rank: 5
There will be no repeat for the Titans after they were knocked off in the final four.
9. West Lyon (12-0)
Previous rank: 9
One more win is out there for West Lyon to secure perfection and the 2A state crown. They have scored at least 31 points in all five playoff games to date.
10. Southeast Polk (8-4)
Previous rank: 17
November belongs to the Rams, as they knocked off top-seed Iowa City Liberty to reach yet another 5A championship game.
11. Spirit Lake (11-1)
Previous rank: 10
Winners of 11 in a row since a season opening loss to Algona, the Indians meet West Lyon for 2A gold.
12. Grundy Center (12-0)
Previous rank: 12
Quite possibly the strong dynasty going today outside of maybe Southeast Polk, the Spartans look to secure another state championship this week.
13. West Hancock (12-0)
Previous rank: 14
The Eagles are on the verge of going back-to-back as state champs for the first time in program history.
14. Johnston (8-3)
Previous rank: 11
The Dragons will have a new look on offense with the departure of Will Nuss at quarterback after a standout career.
15. Decorah (10-1)
Previous rank: 15
This marked the most wins in a season for the program since going 11-1 in 2013.
16. Mount Vernon (10-2)
Previous rank: 16
The Mustangs were right there, coming up just short in a nail-biter with Humboldt in the final four of 3A.
17. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (11-1)
Previous rank: 17
Perhaps the best turnaround this year came from the Warriors, as they went from 2-7 to 11-1 and in the state semifinals.
18. Van Meter (10-2)
Previous rank: 18
The Bulldogs saw their stranglehold on the title disappear with a loss in the semifinals.
19. Dike-New Hartford (11-1)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Perennial state contenders, the Wolverines have not had a losing season since 2009. They are also in the state finals with a chance to hoist the trophy this week.
20. Tri-Center (11-1)
Previous rank: Not ranked
It’s been a while since the Trojans have won this many games in a season, and they have the chance to add to it in the state finals.
21. North Scott (9-3)
Previous rank: 19
What a memorable season for the Lancers, as they fell just a game short of reaching the 4A finals.
22. ADM (8-3)
Previous rank: 21
Some might have wondered if the Tigers lost too much to graduation, but they still had a deep playoff run and went 8-3.
22. Wilton (10-2)
Previous rank: 22
After winning just 11 games betweens 2020-22, the Beaves have gone 18-4 over the last two years.
23. Hinton (10-2)
Previous rank: 23
This was the best season for the Blackhawks since going 10-2 in 2015.
24. Algona (9-2)
Previous rank: 24
While graduating some studs in Alex Manske and Jack Limbaugh, the future looks bright with Nathan Manske, Evan Allie and company returning.
25. ACGC (10-1)
Previous rank: 25
Back-to-back 10-win seasons will give the outgoing Charger seniors something to remember.