Top 25 Iowa high school girls basketball state rankings (12/14/2024)

Check out the Top 25 Iowa high school girls basketball teams in the state

Dana Becker

Fans watch the DCG vs. North Polk girls state basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024, at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Fans watch the DCG vs. North Polk girls state basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024, at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. / Michelle Gutierrez/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK

Here is a look at this week’s High School on SI Top 25 Iowa high school girls basketball state rankings for the week of Dec. 16:

1. Johnston (5-0)

Previous rank: 1

The Dragons dominated once more, sweeping past Ankeny and Waukee Northwest with West Des Moines Dowling coming up next. 

2. West Des Moines Dowling (5-1)

Previous rank: 2

After escaping vs. Ankeny Centennial, 56-52, the Maroons rolled West Des Moines Valley ahead of a potential Class 5A state championship preview vs. Johnston on Tuesday.

3. Cedar Rapids Prairie (4-0)

Previous rank: 3

The Hawks rolled past Dubuque Senior and should be heavily favored until a pre-Christmas meeting with Ankeny Centennial.

4. North Polk (5-0)

Previous rank: 4

It was all Comets as they bested Gilbert by 14 before blowing out Ballard.

5. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (7-0)

Previous rank: 5

E-B-F continues to flex a dominating defense, allowing just 37 total points in two wins this past week.

6. Sioux City Bishop Heelan (3-1)

Previous rank: 6

The train continues to move forward for Heelan, cruised past Sioux City North and Le Mars.

7. Central DeWitt (5-0)

Previous rank: Not ranked

Not many teams have three better resume wins already than the Sabres, who have topped Iowa City High, Davenport North and Pleasant Valley.

10. Mount Vernon (4-2)

Previous rank: 10

Three straight wins for the Mustangs, including a pair of blowouts over Grinnell and Benton.

11. Norwalk (7-0)

Previous rank: 12

The Warriors have now scored over 65 points in six of seven games while allowing under 40 in just as many.

12. Central Lyon (5-0)

Previous rank Not ranked

A five-point win over Sioux Center showed what the Lions are capable of doing.

13. Gilbert (4-1)

Previous rank: 12

The Tigers hung with North Polk, rebounding from the loss to dismantle Boone.

14. Waukee Northwest (4-2)

Previous rank: 7

The Wolves hung with Johnston for a while before falling, 59-42. They did pick up a 32-point win over West Des Moiunes Valley

15. Ankeny Centennial (2-2)

Previous rank: 15

The Jaguars were right there with West Des Moines Dowling, losing a heartbreaker by four.

16. North Linn (5-0)

Previous rank:  16

Alburnett seemed to be a credible threat, but the Lynx won with ease, 70-32.

17. Dubuque Wahlert (3-0)

Previous rank: 19

Wahlert had no trouble with Iowa City Liberty and Western Dubuque last week.

18. Cedar Falls (4-2)

Previous rank: 16

A tough loss to Cedar Rapids Xavier  was quickly erased as the Tigers downed Iowa City West. 

19. Newell-Fonda (4-0)

Previous rank: Not ranked

Kinzee Hinders had a career-nigh as the Mustangs knocked off Bishop Garrigan.

20. PCM (6-0)

Previous rank: 23

Opponents are scoring just under 29 points per game against the Mustangs.

21. Williamsburg (4-0)

Previous rank: 20

It took everything but the Raiders stayed perfect, clipping West Delaware, 57-54.

22. Forest City (6-0)

Previous rank: 21

The Indians picked up two more wins over North Union and North Iowa.

23. Roland-Story (4-1)

Previous rank: 22

Since the loss to Gilbert, R-S has won two in a row, allowing 15 and 24 points in those wins.

24. Bettendorf (4-0)

Previous rank: Not ranked

The Bulldogs have had little trouble with their first four opponents, allowing under 25 points in those games.

25. Sioux Center (5-1)

Previous rank: 8

After crushing Spencer, the Warriors were topped by Central Lyon, 59-54.

