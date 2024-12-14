Top 25 Iowa high school girls basketball state rankings (12/14/2024)
Here is a look at this week’s High School on SI Top 25 Iowa high school girls basketball state rankings for the week of Dec. 16:
1. Johnston (5-0)
Previous rank: 1
The Dragons dominated once more, sweeping past Ankeny and Waukee Northwest with West Des Moines Dowling coming up next.
2. West Des Moines Dowling (5-1)
Previous rank: 2
After escaping vs. Ankeny Centennial, 56-52, the Maroons rolled West Des Moines Valley ahead of a potential Class 5A state championship preview vs. Johnston on Tuesday.
3. Cedar Rapids Prairie (4-0)
Previous rank: 3
The Hawks rolled past Dubuque Senior and should be heavily favored until a pre-Christmas meeting with Ankeny Centennial.
4. North Polk (5-0)
Previous rank: 4
It was all Comets as they bested Gilbert by 14 before blowing out Ballard.
5. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (7-0)
Previous rank: 5
E-B-F continues to flex a dominating defense, allowing just 37 total points in two wins this past week.
6. Sioux City Bishop Heelan (3-1)
Previous rank: 6
The train continues to move forward for Heelan, cruised past Sioux City North and Le Mars.
7. Central DeWitt (5-0)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Not many teams have three better resume wins already than the Sabres, who have topped Iowa City High, Davenport North and Pleasant Valley.
10. Mount Vernon (4-2)
Previous rank: 10
Three straight wins for the Mustangs, including a pair of blowouts over Grinnell and Benton.
11. Norwalk (7-0)
Previous rank: 12
The Warriors have now scored over 65 points in six of seven games while allowing under 40 in just as many.
12. Central Lyon (5-0)
Previous rank Not ranked
A five-point win over Sioux Center showed what the Lions are capable of doing.
13. Gilbert (4-1)
Previous rank: 12
The Tigers hung with North Polk, rebounding from the loss to dismantle Boone.
14. Waukee Northwest (4-2)
Previous rank: 7
The Wolves hung with Johnston for a while before falling, 59-42. They did pick up a 32-point win over West Des Moiunes Valley
15. Ankeny Centennial (2-2)
Previous rank: 15
The Jaguars were right there with West Des Moines Dowling, losing a heartbreaker by four.
16. North Linn (5-0)
Previous rank: 16
Alburnett seemed to be a credible threat, but the Lynx won with ease, 70-32.
17. Dubuque Wahlert (3-0)
Previous rank: 19
Wahlert had no trouble with Iowa City Liberty and Western Dubuque last week.
18. Cedar Falls (4-2)
Previous rank: 16
A tough loss to Cedar Rapids Xavier was quickly erased as the Tigers downed Iowa City West.
19. Newell-Fonda (4-0)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Kinzee Hinders had a career-nigh as the Mustangs knocked off Bishop Garrigan.
20. PCM (6-0)
Previous rank: 23
Opponents are scoring just under 29 points per game against the Mustangs.
21. Williamsburg (4-0)
Previous rank: 20
It took everything but the Raiders stayed perfect, clipping West Delaware, 57-54.
22. Forest City (6-0)
Previous rank: 21
The Indians picked up two more wins over North Union and North Iowa.
23. Roland-Story (4-1)
Previous rank: 22
Since the loss to Gilbert, R-S has won two in a row, allowing 15 and 24 points in those wins.
24. Bettendorf (4-0)
Previous rank: Not ranked
The Bulldogs have had little trouble with their first four opponents, allowing under 25 points in those games.
25. Sioux Center (5-1)
Previous rank: 8
After crushing Spencer, the Warriors were topped by Central Lyon, 59-54.