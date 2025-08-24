Iowa High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Aug. 24, 2025
Finally, the Iowa high school football season is officially here with Week 1 games kicking off Thursday night before really picking up steam Friday under the lights.
We previously released the preseason Top 25, and with no official games outside of a handful of eight-player taking place in Week 0, there was no change to the list.
The High School on SI Iowa Top 25 includes all 11-player teams from Class A up to 5A.
Here is a look at the High School on SI Iowa High School Football Week 1 Top 25:
1. West Des Moines Valley
Last season: 10-3
Next game: vs. Dowling Catholic, Friday, August 29
2. Iowa City Liberty
Last season: 10-2
Next game: vs. Cedar Falls, Friday, August 29
3. Waukee
Last season: 6-4
Next game: at Johnston, Friday, August 29
4. Sioux City East
Last season: 6-4
Next game: vs. Sioux City North, Thursday, August 28
5. Lewis Central
Last season: 10-2
Next game: vs. North Polk, Friday, August 29
6. Southeast Polk
Last season: 9-4
Next game: vs. Ankeny Centennial, Friday, August 29
7. Dowling Catholic
Last season: 10-2
Next game: at Valley, Friday, August 29
8. Ankeny Centennial
Last season: 8-3
Next game: at Southeast Polk, Friday, August 29
9. Norwalk
Last season: 6-4
Next game: at Indianola, Friday, August 29
10. Clear Creek-Amana
Last season: 6-4
Next game: vs. Davenport West, Friday, August 29
11. Cedar Rapids Xavier
Last season: 7-4
Next game: at North Scott, Friday, August 29
12. Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Last season: 11-1
Next game: at Sioux City Bishop Heelan, Friday, August 29
13. Mount Vernon
Last season: 10-2
Next game: at Monticello, Friday, August 29
14. Algona
Last season: 9-2
Next game: at Spirit Lake, Friday, August 29
15. Fort Dodge
Last season: 7-3
Next game: vs. Mason City, Friday, August 29
16. Pella
Last season: 11-2
Next game: vs. Ballard, Friday, August 29
17. ADM
Last season: 8-3
Next game: at Winterset, Friday, August 29
18. Harlan
Last season: 6-4
Next game: at Underwood, Thursday, August 28
19. Sioux City Bishop Heelan
Last season: 6-4
Next game: vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Friday, August 29
20. Carroll Kuemper
Last season: 9-2
Next game: vs. Cherokee, Friday, August 29
21. OABCIG
Last season: 7-3
Next game: at Ridge View, Friday, August 29
22. Grundy Center
Last season: 13-0
Next game: vs. Aplington-Parkersburg, Friday, August 29
23. Iowa City Regina
Last season: 9-2
Next game: at Wilton, Friday, August 29
24. Cedar Falls
Last season: 5-5
Next game: at Iowa City Liberty, Friday, August 29
25. Pleasant Valley
Last season: 7-4
Next game: vs. Bettendorf, Friday, August 29