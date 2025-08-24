High School

Iowa High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Aug. 24, 2025

We enter Week 1 of the Iowa high school football season this week

Dana Becker

Valley's Drake DeGroote runs the ball during a playoff quarterfinal game at Valley Stadium on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, in West Des Moines.
Valley's Drake DeGroote runs the ball during a playoff quarterfinal game at Valley Stadium on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, in West Des Moines. / Lily Smith/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Finally, the Iowa high school football season is officially here with Week 1 games kicking off Thursday night before really picking up steam Friday under the lights.

We previously released the preseason Top 25, and with no official games outside of a handful of eight-player taking place in Week 0, there was no change to the list.

The High School on SI Iowa Top 25 includes all 11-player teams from Class A up to 5A.

Here is a look at the High School on SI Iowa High School Football Week 1 Top 25:

1. West Des Moines Valley

Last season: 10-3

Next game: vs. Dowling Catholic, Friday, August 29

2. Iowa City Liberty

Last season: 10-2

Next game: vs. Cedar Falls, Friday, August 29

3. Waukee

Last season: 6-4

Next game: at Johnston, Friday, August 29

4. Sioux City East

Last season: 6-4

Next game: vs. Sioux City North, Thursday, August 28

5. Lewis Central

Last season: 10-2

Next game: vs. North Polk, Friday, August 29

6. Southeast Polk

Last season: 9-4

Next game: vs. Ankeny Centennial, Friday, August 29

7. Dowling Catholic

Last season: 10-2

Next game: at Valley, Friday, August 29

8. Ankeny Centennial

Last season: 8-3

Next game: at Southeast Polk, Friday, August 29

9. Norwalk

Last season: 6-4

Next game: at Indianola, Friday, August 29

10. Clear Creek-Amana

Last season: 6-4

Next game: vs. Davenport West, Friday, August 29

11. Cedar Rapids Xavier

Last season: 7-4

Next game: at North Scott, Friday, August 29

12. Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Last season: 11-1

Next game: at Sioux City Bishop Heelan, Friday, August 29

13. Mount Vernon

Last season: 10-2

Next game: at Monticello, Friday, August 29

14. Algona

Last season: 9-2

Next game: at Spirit Lake, Friday, August 29

15. Fort Dodge

Last season: 7-3

Next game: vs. Mason City, Friday, August 29

16. Pella

Last season: 11-2

Next game: vs. Ballard, Friday, August 29

17. ADM

Last season: 8-3

Next game: at Winterset, Friday, August 29

18. Harlan

Last season: 6-4

Next game: at Underwood, Thursday, August 28

19. Sioux City Bishop Heelan

Last season: 6-4

Next game: vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Friday, August 29

20. Carroll Kuemper

Last season: 9-2

Next game: vs. Cherokee, Friday, August 29

21. OABCIG

Last season: 7-3

Next game: at Ridge View, Friday, August 29

22. Grundy Center

Last season: 13-0

Next game: vs. Aplington-Parkersburg, Friday, August 29

23. Iowa City Regina

Last season: 9-2

Next game: at Wilton, Friday, August 29

24. Cedar Falls

Last season: 5-5

Next game: at Iowa City Liberty, Friday, August 29

25. Pleasant Valley

Last season: 7-4

Next game: vs. Bettendorf, Friday, August 29

Published
