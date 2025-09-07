Top Center Prospect Reveals Final Five Colleges
One of the top boys basketball players in the Class of 2026 has narrowed down his college choices to five schools.
Arafan Diane, regarded as the No. 1 center for his class, plays for Iowa United Prep based out of Des Moines. The 7-footer recently revealed his final five colleges, all of which he will pay a visit to over the next several weeks.
Diane, who hails from Guinea, checks in as the ninth-best player in the Class of 2026, according to Rivals. He will visit Kentucky, Arkansas, Virginia, Indiana and Houston between this coming weekend and the end of October.
Previous schools he was considering included Kansas, Oregon, Purdue, Connecticut and Louisville.
Arafan Diane Exploded During U17 World Cup
Diane, who played for the Dynastie Sports Institute in Montreal before transferring to Iowa United Prep, averaged almost 19 points and 12 rebounds per game during the U17 World Cup. He competed for Guinea during the tournament.
Along with averaging a double-double, Diane shot 55 percent from the field and 33 percent from the 3-point line during the international event.
Over the summer, Diane played for on the Adidas 3SSB Circuit, posting 21.6 points with 13 rebounds, three assists and nearly two blocks per game.
Now at Iowa United Prep, he has been receiving 1-on-1 instruction and constant skill development while preparing for college at an elite training facility.