Top Games, Complete Schedule for Week 2 in Iowa High School Football
We head into September and Week 2 of the Iowa high school football season beginning this Thursday night with a handful of games before a larger slate hits the gridiron on Friday night.
The opening week of the season featured several interesting results and memorable performances.
Here are some of the top games in Iowa high school football for Week 2:
Carroll Kuemper at Algona
This one has all the makings of an offensive showcase, as two combined for 71 points last week in wins. For Carroll Kuemper, they handled business vs. Cherokee, 44-28, as Brock Badding had 314 yards passing and Jarin Hoffman ran for 199.
Badding tossed a pair of touchdown passes, Hoffman ran in three scores and Brayton Alford caught seven passes for 137 yards.
The Bulldogs, meanwhile, handled Spirit Lake, 33-21. Nathan Manske threw for 121 yards, ran for 58 and had three TDs, William Weichert ran for 224 yards and a score, and Evan Allie caught five passes for 84 with a touchdown.
Newton at North Polk
Last week, Caden Klein put on a show for Newton, throwing for 399 yards and recording six touchdowns, as Finn Martin hauled in six passes for 213 with three of them resulting in scores. Isaiah Hansen was the ground force, rushing for 140 yards with a TD.
But the Cardinals, who claimed a scorefest with Carlisle, 49-42, are now going against the defending Class 4A state champions in North Polk. The Comets surprised many with a 27-24 victory over Lewis Central.
James Armstrong made a splash, passing for 279 yards and rushing for another 67. Armstrong tossed a pair of TDs and ran in a third, as Bryce Burke caught three balls for 102.
Iowa City Liberty at Southeast Polk
A rematch of a classic from the 5A state semifinals a year ago will take place in Pleasant Hill this time around. Southeast Polk escaped vs. Iowa City Liberty on its way to a fourth consecutive state championship.
And while many wondered if the Rams would be able to stay at the top of 5A again this year, they showed they are in a 30-14 victory over Ankeny Centennial last week. Drew Thompson ran for 119 yards and a TD on 32 carries, as Austin Mart was an effective 9 of 16 with two touchdowns.
Iowa City Liberty used some tough defense to get by Cedar Falls, 15-14. Reece Rettig completed an efficient 22 of 28 for 179 with two TDs, running for another 54.
Clear Lake at Humboldt
Humboldt ended Clear Lake’s season in 2024 in the playoffs on its home field, and the Wildcats will get the Lions again this year in a battle of North Central Conference rivals. Cash McIntire ran for 100 yards and found the end zone three times last week, as Jackson Flaherty was 4 of 6 for 112 with a TD to his twin brother, Chase Flaherty.
Jaxson McIntire completed 9 of 10 for 225 with two TDs to lead Clear Lake, as Kolby Hodnefield caught five passes for 136 with two of them going for scores. Sam Dodge ran in four touchdowns on just seven carries.
Rest of the Week 2 Iowa High School Football Schedule
- Easton Valley at Kee (Thursday)
- Central City at Central Elkader (Thursday)
- North Scott at Cedar Rapids Washington (Thursday)
- Central DeWitt at Davenport West (Thursday)
- Meskawai Settlement at Gladbrook-Reinbeck (Thursday)
- Ballard at ADM
- Westwood at Akron-Westfield
- Mid-Prairie at Alburnett
- Edgewood-Colesburg at Springville
- Dubuque Wahlert at Anamosa
- Dike-New Hartford at Aplington-Parkersburg
- Glidden-Ralston at Ar-We-Va
- MMCRU at Hinton
- West Fork at BCLUW
- Monticello at Beckman Catholic
- Iowa Valley at Belle Plaine
- Camanche at Bellevue
- Mason City Newman at Belmond-Klemme
- Grinnell at Bondurant-Farrar
- Lynnville-Sully at Cardinal
- Highland at Wapello
- Indianola at Carlisle
- Spencer at Carroll
- Pleasant Valley at Cedar Falls
- Calamus-Wheatland at Cedar Ridge Christian
- Albia at Central Lee
- West Lyon at Central Lyon/George-Little Rock
- Lake Mills at Central Springs
- BGM at Colfax-Mingo
- Colo-Nesco at Collins-Maxwell
- Grundy Center at Waterloo Columbus
- CAM at Coon Rapids-Bayard
- Winterset at Creston
- Ottumwa at Dallas Center-Grimes
- Louisa-Muscatine at Danville
- Atlantic at Denison-Schleswig
- Sumner-Fredericksburg at Denver
- Des Moines Roosevelt at Des Moines East
- Newell-Fonda at St. Edmond
- West Central at Don Bosco
- Cedar Ridge Christian at Dunkerton
- Lisbon at Durant
- Ogden at Eagle Grove
- Martensdale-St. Marys at Earlham
- Wapsie Valley at East Buchanan
- Seymour at East Union
- East Marshall at Eddyville-BF
- Council Bluffs Lincoln at Sioux City North
- East Mills at Stanton
- Cherokee at Estherville-LC
- Charles City at Forest City
- Boyer Valley at Fremont-Mills
- Storm Lake at Council Bluffs Jefferson
- Osage at Garner-Hayfield/Ventura
- Montezuma at Wayne
- Clarksville at GMG
- Mormon Trail at Lamoni
- Woodward-Granger at Greene County
- Audubuon at Griswold
- Clarion-Goldfield/Dows at Hampton-Dumont/CAL
- Northwood-Kensett at Harris-Lake Park
- Spirit Lake at Western Christian
- Cascade at Hudson
- Underwood at Interstate 35
- St. Albert at IKM
- West Branch at Iowa City Regina
- Dubuque Hempstead at Iowa City West
- South Hardin at Iowa Falls-Alden
- Prairie at Cedar Rapids Kennedy
- Bishop Heelan at Le Mars
- Bedford at Lenox
- Missouri Valley at Logan-Magnolia
- Calamus-Wheatland at Lone Tree
- North Mahaska at Madrid
- North Linn at Maquoketa Valley
- Des Moines North at Des Moines Lincoln
- Keokuk at Mediapolis
- Glenwood at Harlan
- Murray at Moracia
- Benton at Mount Vernon
- Cedar Rapids Jefferson at Muscatine
- Clarinda at Shenandoah
- Manson NW at MVAOCOU
- Postville at Nashua-Plainfield
- PCM at Nevada
- Central Decatur at Nodaway Valley
- South Winneshiek at North Butler
- North Union at North Iowa
- Linn-Mar at Ankeny Centennial
- Valley at Waukee NW
- Unity Christian at MOC-Floyd Valley
- Sioux City East at Norwalk
- Tri-Center at OABCIG
- Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley at Okoboji
- South Hamilton at Panorama
- New London at Pekin
- Boone at Perry
- Pella Christian at Pleasantville
- Lawton-Bronson at Pocahontas Area
- Bishop Garrigan at Riceville
- Davis County at Chariton
- South Central Calhoun at Ridge View
- Kingsley-Pierson at Siouxland Christian
- Mount Ayr at Riverside
- Des Moines Christian at Roland-Story
- AHSTW at Red Oak
- Remsen St. Mary’s at GTRA
- Clarke at Saydel
- Lewis Central at Sergeant Bluff-Luton
- Sioux Center at Sheldon
- Le Mars Gehlen at Sibley-Ocheyedan
- Wilton at Sigourney Keota
- West SIoux at Sioux Central
- Hartley-HMS at South O’Brien
- SIoux City West at South Sioux City
- Emmetsburg at Southeast Valley
- Baxter at Southeast Warren
- ACGC at Southwest Valley
- Starmont at Saint Ansgar
- MFL MarMac at Clayton Ridge
- English Valleys at HLV/TC
- North Tama at Tripoli
- Janesville at Turkey Valley
- Melcher-Dallas at Twin Cedars
- South Tama at Union
- Ames at Urbandale
- Johnston at Dowling Catholic
- Columbus at Van Buren
- Treynor at Van Meter
- Jesup at Vinton-Shellsburg
- Alta-Aurelia at East Sac County
- Ankeny at Waukee
- Fort Dodge at Webster City
- Rockford at West Bend-Mallard
- Grand View Christian at West Central Valley
- AGWSR at West Hancock
- Tipton at West Liberty
- New Hampton at West Marshall
- WACO at Winfield-Mt Union
- Sidney at Woodbine
- West Monona at Woodbury Central
- North Cedar at Midland
- Iowa City High at Bettendorf
- Clear Creek-Amana at Davenport North
- Davenport Central at Clinton
- Waterloo West at Dubuque Senior
- Northeast at Maquoketa
- Gilbert at Mason City
- Pella at Waverly-Shell Rock
- Western Dubuque at Xavier
- Crestwood at Decorah
- Centerville at Fairfield
- West Burlington/Notre Dame at Fort Madison
- Assumption at Geneseo
- Washington at Independence
- Center Point-Urbana at Marion
- West Delaware at North Fayette Valley
- Waukeon at Oelwein
- Burlington at Oskaloosa
- Mount Pleasant at Knoxville
- Marshalltown at Waterloo East
- Solon at Williamsburg