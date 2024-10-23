Top high school wrestlers in country gather in Iowa for showcase
Many of the most talented prep wrestlers in the country will hit the mats in Iowa this coming Friday and Saturday. The 2024 Boys National High School Recruiting Showcase will be held inside Hy-Vee Hall at the Iowa Events Center in Des Moines.
The elite field represents only the best of the best competing in folkstyle, which is what is used at the collegiate level. To qualify for the championships, wrestlers must meet a series of specific performance requirements.
USA Wrestling reports that as of earlier this week, 64 state champions are registered for the field with more expected to still sign up before action kicks off.
Some of the ones who have signed up include four-time state champion William Anderson out of Alabama along with three-time state champions Hank Benter of Missouri, Zachariah Morse from Montana, Ben DeForest of North Dakota and Liam Fox out of Wyoming.
A total of 16 more two-time state champions are also entered. Samuel Sanchez, who was the 2024 U17 World freestyle champion, will compete at 106 pounds. Four members of the U17 Greco-Roman World Team are entered including Iowa's Hayden Schwab, a state runner-up from Don Bosco.
Joining Schwab are Hudson Luges of Nebraska, Billy Greenwood from Colorado and Aiden Cooley of Texas. Cooley was the U17 Pan American silver medalist in both styles of wrestling.
One returning Showcase champion is back in Tanner Hodgins of New Jersey. Hodgins won the title at 165 but has bulked up to 190 for this year. Mat Prine from Iowa and Brandon Dean of Colorado were both runners-up at the event last year and are entered.
The Brian Keck Memorial Preseason Nationals will be held alongside the Showcase.
Other Iowa wrestlers scheduled for action include Nico DeSalvo of Southeast Polk, Gavin Landers from Denver, Jace Hedeman of Union LaPorte City, Dawson Youngblut of Don Bosco, Corbin Reisz from Logan-Magnolia, Bas Diaz of Waverly-Shell Rock and Ashton Honnold of Nodaway Valley.