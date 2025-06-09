High School

Top Iowa basketball player commits to Big 12 program

Alyvia McCorkle commits to Houston to continue her basketball career

Alyvia McCorkle, who recently completed her junior season at Bettendorf, committed to Houston to play basketball.
Alyvia McCorkle has taken herself off the big board, as the Bettendorf High School senior-to-be recently committed to the University of Houston to play basketball.

McCorkle averaged 20.6 points while shooting 42 percent from the field and 82 percent from the free throw line as a junior this past year for the Bulldogs. She also posted 5.3 rebounds, 4.8 steals and 2.6 assists per game while committing under a turnover per night.

Bettendorf reached the Class 5A regional semifinals, going 16-6 overall and 13-5 in the Mississippi Athletic Conference. 

“This is home,” McCorkle posted on social media while making her announcement.

McCorkle, a 5-foot-8 point guard, plays club basketball for Mac Irvin Lady Fire. She received an offer from the Cougars on April 30 and held a handful of other Div. I offers.

Houston went 5-25 this past year, finishing 1-17 in the Big 12 Conference. Matthew Mitchell is the head coach for the Cougars, joining the program after leading Kentucky to nine nCAA tournament appearances including three Elite Eight runs and five trips to the Sweet 16.

Published
DANA BECKER

