Virginia High School Girls Basketball Final Scores, Results - December 16, 2025
The 2025 Virginia high school girls basketball season continued on Tuesday, and High School On SI has a list of all the final scores from the full slate of action.
Abingdon 73, John Battle 13
Amherst County 58, Brookville 25
Appalachian Christian School 48, Grace Christian 25
Arcadia 52, Salisbury 48
Auburn 67, Giles 36
Blacksburg 57, Patrick Henry 25
Brentsville District 55, Skyline 54
Briar Woods 50, Potomac Falls 37
Buckingham 38, Lunenburg Central 34
Central Woodstock 58, Madison County 28
Chancellor 61, Caroline 32
Charles City 53, CCACA 9
Charles J. Colgan 53, Hylton 49
Chatham 76, SMLCA 16
Chilhowie 50, Lebanon 28
Christ Chapel Academy 60, St. Michael the Archangel 23
Christiansburg 53, Hidden Valley 38
Clarke County 65, Luray 30
Cosby 66, Monacan 31
Colonial Beach 27, Mathews 25
Colonial Forge 55, North Stafford 38
Council 57, Holston 53
Courtland 59, King George 37
Deep Run 46, Mechanicsville 31
Eastern Montgomery 55, Glenvar 37
Fairfax HomeSchool 71, Varsity Opponent 31
Fort Chiswell 61, Bath County 29
Fort Defiance 43, Buffalo Gap 27
Franklin County 58, Floyd County 54
Fredericksburg Christian 40, Wakefield School 17
Fredericksburg Victory 55, Immanuel Christian 43
Gainesville 79, Unity Reed 0
Gate City 53, Lee 30
George Wythe 59, Galax 57
Glass 51, Liberty 45
Grafton 51, Lafayette 37
Grundy 65, Richlands 13
Hampton 74, Kecoughtan 36
Henrico 78, Atlee 46
Heritage 37, Rustburg 31
Highland Springs 51, Godwin 42
Hopewell 68, Dinwiddie 8
Indian River 76, Norcom 30
J.R. Tucker 50, Varina 38
James Monroe 79, Spotsylvania 13
James River Midlothian 61, RHSA 4
John Marshall 69, Greensville County 28
Justice 51, Mount Vernon 26
Kellam 62, Cox 22
King William 59, Middlesex 46
Landstown 76, Bayside 27
Lewis 42, Falls Church 38
Liberty Christian 73, Jefferson Forest 41
Louisa County 57, Monticello 40
Massaponax 40, Mountain View 13
Menchville 82, Denbigh 15
Midlothian 47, Clover Hill 44
Millbrook 50, Jefferson 39
Mt. Carmel Christian Academy 54, Regents 13
New Covenant 42, Timberlake Christian 33
North Cross 36, Blue Ridge Christian 31
Oakton 68, Herndon 36
Patrick Henry 47, Maggie Walker 39
Patrick Henry 49, Tazewell 31
Petersburg 57, Matoaca 20
Phelps 68, Hurley 38
Portsmouth Christian 44, Greenbrier Christian Academy 39
Potomac Senior 67, Gar-Field 1
Powhatan 59, Huguenot 19
Prince Edward County 55, Cumberland 32
Prince George 69, Colonial Heights 33
Princess Anne 97, Ocean Lakes 26
Pulaski County 56, Cave Spring 18
Randolph-Henry 42, Nottoway 15
Riverbend 52, Brooke Point 38
Roanoke Valley Christian 50, Christian Heritage Academy 28
Salem 55, Lord Botetourt 26
Southampton 56, Franklin 48
Strasburg 57, Stonewall Jackson 21
Stuarts Draft 73, Rockbridge County 23
Thomas Dale 82, Meadowbrook 5
Trinity Christian 55, The Carmel School 12
Turner Ashby 84, Harrisonburg 11
Virginia Academy 69, Rosedale Christian Academy 66
Waynesboro 39, Alleghany 32
Western Albemarle 63, Orange County 35
Western Branch 83, Tallwood 14
William Campbell 42, Gretna 23
Wilson Memorial 52, Riverheads 47
Woodbridge 54, Forest Park 19
Yorktown 56, James Madison 41