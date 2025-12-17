High School

The 2025 Virginia high school girls basketball season continued on Tuesday, and High School On SI has a list of all the final scores from the full slate of action.

Virginia high school girls basketball final scores, results — December 16, 2025

Abingdon 73, John Battle 13

Amherst County 58, Brookville 25

Appalachian Christian School 48, Grace Christian 25

Arcadia 52, Salisbury 48

Auburn 67, Giles 36

Blacksburg 57, Patrick Henry 25

Brentsville District 55, Skyline 54

Briar Woods 50, Potomac Falls 37

Buckingham 38, Lunenburg Central 34

Central Woodstock 58, Madison County 28

Chancellor 61, Caroline 32

Charles City 53, CCACA 9

Charles J. Colgan 53, Hylton 49

Chatham 76, SMLCA 16

Chilhowie 50, Lebanon 28

Christ Chapel Academy 60, St. Michael the Archangel 23

Christiansburg 53, Hidden Valley 38

Clarke County 65, Luray 30

Cosby 66, Monacan 31

Colonial Beach 27, Mathews 25

Colonial Forge 55, North Stafford 38

Council 57, Holston 53

Courtland 59, King George 37

Deep Run 46, Mechanicsville 31

Eastern Montgomery 55, Glenvar 37

Fairfax HomeSchool 71, Varsity Opponent 31

Fort Chiswell 61, Bath County 29

Fort Defiance 43, Buffalo Gap 27

Franklin County 58, Floyd County 54

Fredericksburg Christian 40, Wakefield School 17

Fredericksburg Victory 55, Immanuel Christian 43

Gainesville 79, Unity Reed 0

Gate City 53, Lee 30

George Wythe 59, Galax 57

Glass 51, Liberty 45

Grafton 51, Lafayette 37

Grundy 65, Richlands 13

Hampton 74, Kecoughtan 36

Henrico 78, Atlee 46

Heritage 37, Rustburg 31

Highland Springs 51, Godwin 42

Hopewell 68, Dinwiddie 8

Indian River 76, Norcom 30

J.R. Tucker 50, Varina 38

James Monroe 79, Spotsylvania 13

James River Midlothian 61, RHSA 4

John Marshall 69, Greensville County 28

Justice 51, Mount Vernon 26

Kellam 62, Cox 22

King William 59, Middlesex 46

Landstown 76, Bayside 27

Lewis 42, Falls Church 38

Liberty Christian 73, Jefferson Forest 41

Louisa County 57, Monticello 40

Massaponax 40, Mountain View 13

Menchville 82, Denbigh 15

Midlothian 47, Clover Hill 44

Millbrook 50, Jefferson 39

Mt. Carmel Christian Academy 54, Regents 13

New Covenant 42, Timberlake Christian 33

North Cross 36, Blue Ridge Christian 31

Oakton 68, Herndon 36

Patrick Henry 47, Maggie Walker 39

Patrick Henry 49, Tazewell 31

Petersburg 57, Matoaca 20

Phelps 68, Hurley 38

Portsmouth Christian 44, Greenbrier Christian Academy 39

Potomac Senior 67, Gar-Field 1

Powhatan 59, Huguenot 19

Prince Edward County 55, Cumberland 32

Prince George 69, Colonial Heights 33

Princess Anne 97, Ocean Lakes 26

Pulaski County 56, Cave Spring 18

Randolph-Henry 42, Nottoway 15

Riverbend 52, Brooke Point 38

Roanoke Valley Christian 50, Christian Heritage Academy 28

Salem 55, Lord Botetourt 26

Southampton 56, Franklin 48

Strasburg 57, Stonewall Jackson 21

Stuarts Draft 73, Rockbridge County 23

Thomas Dale 82, Meadowbrook 5

Trinity Christian 55, The Carmel School 12

Turner Ashby 84, Harrisonburg 11

Virginia Academy 69, Rosedale Christian Academy 66

Waynesboro 39, Alleghany 32

Western Albemarle 63, Orange County 35

Western Branch 83, Tallwood 14

William Campbell 42, Gretna 23

Wilson Memorial 52, Riverheads 47

Woodbridge 54, Forest Park 19

Yorktown 56, James Madison 41

