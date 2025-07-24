Top Iowa Basketball Prospect Commits to Big Ten School
For Colin Rice, the pull of a former Iowa high school standout and Iowa State legend was enough to get him to commit out of state.
Rice, a four-star prospect who will be a senior this fall at Waukee Northwest High School, committed to Nebraska on Thursday. He picked Fred Hoiberg and the Huskers over offers from Iowa, Illinois, Northwestern and several others.
The 6-foot-8 Rice averaged 12.5 points with 7.2 rebounds per game last year for the Wolves, shooting almost 54 percent from the field and 38 percent from the 3-point line. Waukee Northwest advanced to the Class 4A championship game, falling to West Des Moines Valley.
Rice will be one of several returning starters for the Wolves along with Landon Davis and Mack Heitland from last year.
Hoiberg was a prep standout at Ames High School before embarking on a career that included becoming an icon at Iowa State and several years in the NBA.