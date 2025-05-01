Top Iowa Class of 2026 basketball player receives Big 12 offer
Bettendorf senior-to-be Alyvia McCorkle is one of the top players in the Class of 2026 in Iowa high school basketball.
On Wednesday night, McCorkle received some big-time recruitment news to back that claim.
The Bulldog picked up an offer from the University of Houston out of the Big 12 Conference.
McCorkle averaged 20.6 points with 5.3 rebounds, 4.8 steals and 2.6 assists per game last year for Bettendorf, leading them to a deep postseason run. She was effective from inside and outside, shooting 42 percent from the field while burying 40 three-pointers.
As a sophomore, McCorkle scored 270 points with 60 steals, 52 rebounds and 36 assists in just 17 games, sinking 31 triples.
“Grateful to announce I’ve received an offer from Houston,” McCorkle posted on social media. “Appreciate the opportunity.”
The 5-foot-8 guard broke her own single-game scoring record this past winter with a 40-point effort in a win over Central DeWitt. McCorkle has also received offers from Ball State, Buffalo and Drexel.