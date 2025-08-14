Top Iowa Class of 2028 Prospect Receives Rankings Boost
It was an incredible freshman campaign for Madrid High School standout Jevyn Severson.
And it only appears to be the start of a special career.
Severson, who will be a sophomore on the Tiger football team this coming fall, finds himself ranked as the No. 2 tight end prospect in the Class of 2028 by 247Sports. Overall, the four-star recruit is No. 62 in the Top247 for 2028.
The No. 1 prospect in his class in the state of Iowa, Severson stands 6-foot-5 and weighs 230 pounds. He received a 90 grade by 247Sports and a .9755 composite from the site.
Severson currently holds three offers from Iowa State, Kansas State and Wisconsin, but that number is likely to grow with this added ranking to his name.
Jevyn Severson dominated in two sports as a freshman
Last year, Severson caught five passes for 54 yards, with three of those receptions winding up in the end zone. Madrid threw the ball just 113 times, running it 492 on the season.
Severson recorded 34.5 tackles with eight for loss and 2.5 sacks on defense while also being a standout basketball player on the Tiger team that captured the Class 1A state championship.
On the hardwood, Severson averaged 15.4 points with eight rebounds per game, shooting almost 67 percent from the field.