Top Iowa Class of 2028 Prospect Receives Rankings Boost

Madrid’s Jevyn Severson now ranked as the No. 2 tight end prospect in the country

Dana Becker

Madrid's Jevyn Severson (0) keeps the ball inbounds during the boys Class 1A state quarterfinal against Boyden Hull on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Madrid's Jevyn Severson (0) keeps the ball inbounds during the boys Class 1A state quarterfinal against Boyden Hull on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. / Cody Scanlan/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It was an incredible freshman campaign for Madrid High School standout Jevyn Severson.

And it only appears to be the start of a special career.

Severson, who will be a sophomore on the Tiger football team this coming fall, finds himself ranked as the No. 2 tight end prospect in the Class of 2028 by 247Sports. Overall, the four-star recruit is No. 62 in the Top247 for 2028.

The No. 1 prospect in his class in the state of Iowa, Severson stands 6-foot-5 and weighs 230 pounds. He received a 90 grade by 247Sports and a .9755 composite from the site. 

Severson currently holds three offers from Iowa State, Kansas State and Wisconsin, but that number is likely to grow with this added ranking to his name. 

Jevyn Severson dominated in two sports as a freshman

Last year, Severson caught five passes for 54 yards, with three of those receptions winding up in the end zone. Madrid threw the ball just 113 times, running it 492 on the season.

Severson recorded 34.5 tackles with eight for loss and 2.5 sacks on defense while also being a standout basketball player on the Tiger team that captured the Class 1A state championship.

On the hardwood, Severson averaged 15.4 points with eight rebounds per game, shooting almost 67 percent from the field.

Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

