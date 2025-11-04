Top Iowa Girls High School Distance Runner Commits To Texas
Lili Denton made her college decision official just days after capturing a second consecutive Iowa girls high school cross country state championship.
Denton, a senior at Council Bluffs St. Albert who is also involved in soccer, volleyball and track and field with the Saintes, committed to the University of Texas.
“I’m so excited to announce my commitment to the University of Texas,” Denton posted on social media. “Thank you to everyone who has supported me, and to Coach Flo and Coach Smith for giving me the opportunity to compete as a Longhorn.”
Successful Defense of State Cross Country Title
Denton captured her second Class 1A Iowa girls high school state cross country championship in Fort Dodge from Kennedy Park and Lakeside Golf Course this past Saturday. She broke her own state-meet record, winning in 17:56.6.
During the regular season, Denton also claimed the Hawkeye 10 Conference title. She played on the Council Bluffs St. Albert volleyball team, appearing in 20 matches while recording 84 digs, eight assists and five aces, serving at a 93 percent rate.
Lili Denton Helped St. Albert to State Track Team Gold Last Year
This past spring, she helped Council Bluffs St. Albert to the 1A track and field team championship at the state meet. Denton set a 1A state meet record in the 3,000-meter run, won the 1,500-meter run and ran on the winning distance medley relay for her team.
Denton also placed second in the all-class Drake Relays 1,500-meter run and was the runner-up in the 3,000-meter run at the premier track and field event in Iowa. During the indoor portion of the 2025 track and field season, Denton broke the 1A state meet record by 39 seconds in the 3,000, helping the Saintes claim the team title.
Texas Owns Several NCAA Track and Field, Cross Country National Championships
The Texas cross country and track and field programs are led by Edrick Floreal, as Sarah Smith works with the cross country runners and distance athletes.
In women’s cross country, the Longhorns have made 18 appearances at the NCAA Championships, with the most recent coming in 2024. They are four-time winners of the Southwest Conference and claimed the 1986 NCAA national championships.
The Texas women’s track and field team has won six NCAA indoor national championships and five NCAA outdoor titles, including the 2023 crown. They own 23 SWC indoor and outdoor titles and 27 Big 12 Conference indoor and outdoor track and field championships.