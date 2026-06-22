Top 25 Iowa High School Baseball State Rankings - June 22, 2026

The top of the Iowa high school baseball Top 25 remains the same this week, as Sioux City East continues to pile up victories and score runs.

The Black Raiders have put some distance between themselves and the rest of the field behind the likes of Bohdy Colling, Cal Jepsen and Kason Clayborne.

Five newcomers entered the rankings, including perennial Class 4A state contender West Des Moines Valley.

Here is the latest edition of the High School On SI Iowa High School Baseball Rankings :

High School On SI Iowa Baseball Top 25 - June 22, 2026

1. Sioux City East

Record: 26-1

Previous rank: No. 1

The Black Raiders have been unstoppable, routinely scoring over 10 runs per game behind an offense led by Bohdy Colling, Cal Jepsen and Kason Clayborne. Colling has six homers and 35 RBI, Jepsen has 19 extra-base hits and 31 RBI, and Clayborne has four homers with 30 RBI. As a team, Sioux City East has hit 22 home runs and scored 346 runs.

2. Dubuque Wahlert Catholic

Record: 20-2

Previous rank: No. 2

In addition to a win over Bettendorf, the Golden Eagles took two from Iowa City Liberty, winning 6-5 and 15-5. Both JP Elbert and Jacob Pierro are hitting over .400 with 49 combined runs scored and 13 extra-base hits.

3. Pleasantville

Record: 20-1

Previous rank: No. 6

Averaging nearly 11 runs per game, the Trojans continue to have one of the top pitching staffs in the state by numbers, as they have allowed a grand total of 16 earned run in 21 games while recording 216 strikeouts. Brayden Kennedy has 53 of those and a 5-1 record.

4. Cedar Rapids Prairie

Record: 17-3

Previous rank: No. 3

The Hawks had their five-game win streak snapped by Cedar Rapids Xavier, splitting a doubleheader. They did sweep Iowa City West recently, scoring 18 runs in the twinbill, as they head towards a showdown with Cedar Rapids Kennedy this week.

5. Indianola

Record: 17-2

Previous rank: No. 4

A 5-1 loss to West Des Moines Valley knocked the Indians down a couple spots, but you cannot ignore their results this season. That includes a six-game win streak in which they scored at least 10 runs in four of those games.

6. Underwood

Record: 14-1

Previous rank: No. 5

Seven in a row for the Eagles, who continue to get the job done minus all-stater Garrett Luett. They have scored over 10 runs in four straight and five of the last six, going for nine in the game they missed that mark.

7. Roland-Story

Record: 23-1

Previous rank: No. 9

Chance Georgius and Jake Knoll have driven in over 30 runs, as three others for the Norsemen have plated at least 20. As a team, Roland-Story has scored 255 runs on the season, recording 13 homers and 54 doubles.

8. Waukee Northwest

Record: 14-7

Previous rank: No. 11

Winners of four in a row since four straight losses, the Wolves have looked strong again, sweeping Iowa City High and taking single games from both Southeast Polk and Dowling Catholic by three runs each.

9. Marion

Record: 17-2

Previous rank: No. 7

Four different players have driven in at least 20 runs, as the Wolves average almost 12 runs per game. They did split a twinbill with Benton, rebounding to dominating Center Point-Urbana, 20-0 and 12-2.

10. Pleasant Valley

Record: 16-4

Previous rank: No. 8

Senior Lincoln Dalton has been excellent on the mound, striking out 36 batters with an earned run average under one. As a team, the Spartans have an earned run average of 1.44 with 153 strikeouts in 131 innings.

11. Waukee

Record: 16-6

Previous rank: No. 10

12. Coon Rapids-Bayard

Record: 17-1

Previous rank: No. 15

13. Fort Dodge

Record: 23-5

Previous rank: No. 17

14. Saint Ansgar

Record: 15-2

Previous rank: No. 12

15. Saydel

Record: 13-6

Previous rank: No. 14

16. Martensdale-St. Marys

Record: 19-3

Previous rank: No. 18

17. West Lyon

Record: 14-0

Previous rank: No. 19

18. Cedar Rapids Kennedy

Record: 17-4

Previous rank: No. 21

19. MOC-Floyd Valley

Record: 13-3

Previous rank: No. 22

20. Solon

Record: 13-2

Previous rank: Unranked

21. Western Dubuque

Record: 13-5

Previous rank: Unranked

22. Cascade

Record: 15-1

Previous rank: Unranked

23. Grundy Center

Record: 11-2

Previous rank: No. 25

24. Davenport North

Record: 15-6

Previous rank: Unranked

25. West Des Moines Valley

Record: 14-8

Previous rank: Unranked

Dropped out: No. 13 Iowa City Liberty; No. 16 Cedar Falls; No. 20 Council Bluffs Lincoln; No. 24 Southeast Polk; No. 23 Sioux City Bishop Heelan.