Top 25 Iowa High School Baseball State Rankings - June 22, 2026
The top of the Iowa high school baseball Top 25 remains the same this week, as Sioux City East continues to pile up victories and score runs.
The Black Raiders have put some distance between themselves and the rest of the field behind the likes of Bohdy Colling, Cal Jepsen and Kason Clayborne.
Five newcomers entered the rankings, including perennial Class 4A state contender West Des Moines Valley.
Here is the latest edition of the High School On SI Iowa High School Baseball Rankings:
High School On SI Iowa Baseball Top 25 - June 22, 2026
1. Sioux City East
Record: 26-1
Previous rank: No. 1
The Black Raiders have been unstoppable, routinely scoring over 10 runs per game behind an offense led by Bohdy Colling, Cal Jepsen and Kason Clayborne. Colling has six homers and 35 RBI, Jepsen has 19 extra-base hits and 31 RBI, and Clayborne has four homers with 30 RBI. As a team, Sioux City East has hit 22 home runs and scored 346 runs.
2. Dubuque Wahlert Catholic
Record: 20-2
Previous rank: No. 2
In addition to a win over Bettendorf, the Golden Eagles took two from Iowa City Liberty, winning 6-5 and 15-5. Both JP Elbert and Jacob Pierro are hitting over .400 with 49 combined runs scored and 13 extra-base hits.
3. Pleasantville
Record: 20-1
Previous rank: No. 6
Averaging nearly 11 runs per game, the Trojans continue to have one of the top pitching staffs in the state by numbers, as they have allowed a grand total of 16 earned run in 21 games while recording 216 strikeouts. Brayden Kennedy has 53 of those and a 5-1 record.
4. Cedar Rapids Prairie
Record: 17-3
Previous rank: No. 3
The Hawks had their five-game win streak snapped by Cedar Rapids Xavier, splitting a doubleheader. They did sweep Iowa City West recently, scoring 18 runs in the twinbill, as they head towards a showdown with Cedar Rapids Kennedy this week.
5. Indianola
Record: 17-2
Previous rank: No. 4
A 5-1 loss to West Des Moines Valley knocked the Indians down a couple spots, but you cannot ignore their results this season. That includes a six-game win streak in which they scored at least 10 runs in four of those games.
6. Underwood
Record: 14-1
Previous rank: No. 5
Seven in a row for the Eagles, who continue to get the job done minus all-stater Garrett Luett. They have scored over 10 runs in four straight and five of the last six, going for nine in the game they missed that mark.
7. Roland-Story
Record: 23-1
Previous rank: No. 9
Chance Georgius and Jake Knoll have driven in over 30 runs, as three others for the Norsemen have plated at least 20. As a team, Roland-Story has scored 255 runs on the season, recording 13 homers and 54 doubles.
8. Waukee Northwest
Record: 14-7
Previous rank: No. 11
Winners of four in a row since four straight losses, the Wolves have looked strong again, sweeping Iowa City High and taking single games from both Southeast Polk and Dowling Catholic by three runs each.
9. Marion
Record: 17-2
Previous rank: No. 7
Four different players have driven in at least 20 runs, as the Wolves average almost 12 runs per game. They did split a twinbill with Benton, rebounding to dominating Center Point-Urbana, 20-0 and 12-2.
10. Pleasant Valley
Record: 16-4
Previous rank: No. 8
Senior Lincoln Dalton has been excellent on the mound, striking out 36 batters with an earned run average under one. As a team, the Spartans have an earned run average of 1.44 with 153 strikeouts in 131 innings.
11. Waukee
Record: 16-6
Previous rank: No. 10
12. Coon Rapids-Bayard
Record: 17-1
Previous rank: No. 15
13. Fort Dodge
Record: 23-5
Previous rank: No. 17
14. Saint Ansgar
Record: 15-2
Previous rank: No. 12
15. Saydel
Record: 13-6
Previous rank: No. 14
16. Martensdale-St. Marys
Record: 19-3
Previous rank: No. 18
17. West Lyon
Record: 14-0
Previous rank: No. 19
18. Cedar Rapids Kennedy
Record: 17-4
Previous rank: No. 21
19. MOC-Floyd Valley
Record: 13-3
Previous rank: No. 22
20. Solon
Record: 13-2
Previous rank: Unranked
21. Western Dubuque
Record: 13-5
Previous rank: Unranked
22. Cascade
Record: 15-1
Previous rank: Unranked
23. Grundy Center
Record: 11-2
Previous rank: No. 25
24. Davenport North
Record: 15-6
Previous rank: Unranked
25. West Des Moines Valley
Record: 14-8
Previous rank: Unranked
Dropped out: No. 13 Iowa City Liberty; No. 16 Cedar Falls; No. 20 Council Bluffs Lincoln; No. 24 Southeast Polk; No. 23 Sioux City Bishop Heelan.
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Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.Follow danabecker