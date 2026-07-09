Linn-Mar’s Charlie Sarsfield Named Gatorade Iowa Baseball Player Of The Year

A four-year starter, Charlie Sarsfield has made a name for himself in Iowa high school baseball .

Now, the Linn-Mar High School junior has the accolade to back that up.

Sarsfield was named the Gatorade Iowa High School Baseball Player of the Year , announced recently.

As a sophomore, Sarsfield helped the Lions reach a Class 4A Iowa High School Athletic Association substate championship game. Sarsfield hit .435 with three home runs, 27 RBI, 40 runs scored and a 1.272 OPS.

The University of Arkansas commit is ranked in the Top 60 for the Class of 2027 by Perfect Game and a 2026 Perfect Game Preseason All-Central Region Underclass All-American. He was named MVP of the 2024 Perfect Game WWBA World Junior Championships.

Iowa Gatorade Baseball Player Of The Year 'Absolute Game-Changer'

“Charlie is an absolute game-changer,” Iowa City Liberty head baseball coach Uby Martinez said. “Any ball hit in his direction in the air is an out. He is probably the most feared hitter in our league because he hits for power, average and he’s an absolute menace on the bases.

“He’s been a starter in the outfield since eighth grade and he’s been a problem for opposing teams ever since then. He is definitely a five-tool player and, in my opinion, the best player in the state.”

Sarsfield carries a 3.3 grade point average and volunteers locally by conducting bible study sessions at his local church. He also donates his time as a youth baseball coach and on behalf of his local Legion Hall, distributing meals to veterans.

Currently, Sarsfield is batting .479 with three home runs, nine doubles, three triples, 24 RBI and 37 runs scored.

Gatorade Honors Athletes In 12 Different Sports, All 50 States, Including Washington D.C.

The Gatorade Player of the Year program annually recognizes one state winner from each of the 50 states and Washington D.C., in 12 different sports: football, girls volleyball, boys and girls cross country, boys and girls basketball, baseball, softball, boys and girls soccer, and boys and girls track and field.

In total, 610 high school athletes are honored each year. From the pool of state winners, one national winner is selected in each of the 12 sports. The selection process is administered by the Gatorade Player of the Year Selection Committee, which leverages experts including coaches, scouts, media and others as sources to help evaluate and determine the winners in each sport.

As part of Gatorade’s commitment to breaking down barriers in sport, every Player of the Year also receives a grant to donate to a social impact partner. To date, the Gatorade Player of the Year program has provided more than $6.4 million in grants to winners across more than 2,200 organizations.