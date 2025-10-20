Top Iowa High School Football DB Commits
New Northern Iowa head football coach Todd Stepsis continues to land key commitments from some of the top players in the state of Iowa.
The most recent is Ankeny High School standout La’Marious Clark, who gave Stepsis his verbal commitment Sunday night.
“I checked out a few schools, and it definitely wasn’t an easy decision,” Clark told AnkenyFanatic.com. “But UNI really stood out to me.”
The 5-foot-11, 170-pound senior has 22.5 tackles with 3.5 for loss, picking off four passes and recovering two fumbles. He has shown his game-changing abilities by returning one of those interceptions for a score and finding the end zone on a blocked kick attempt.
Clark can also provide a hand on special teams, returning a handful of punts this past fall for the Hawks, who are coming off a huge upset of West Des Moines Valley.
La'Marious Clark Earned All-State Honors as Junior for Ankeny
As a junior, Clark was named all-state, registering 56 tackles with five interceptions. He returned two of those for touchdowns, helping Ankeny reach the Class 5A quarterfinals while going 6-5.
The Hawks will bring a 6-2 record into the regular season finale this Friday night at Council Buffs Lincoln. They have lost both of their games by a combined 10 points to Waukee Northwest and Johnston.
Northern Iowa has posted a 2-5 record this year, including a 17-14 loss at home this past Saturday to South Dakota. The Panthers head to Southern Illinois this Saturday, looking to snap a four-game losing skid.