Iowa High School Football Playoffs: Kuemper Catholic Completes Perfect Year
Perfection was the plan, and perfection was the end result for Kuemper Catholic this year.
The Knights completed an unbeaten season by winning the second Iowa high school state football championship in program history.
Kuemper Catholic topped four-time champion Van Meter on Friday inside the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls, Iowa, 28-7.
Brock Badding With Two Total Touchdowns, Jarin Hoffman Over 150 Yards, Two TDs For Kuemper Catholic
Brock Badding, who threw for over 400 yards and six touchdowns in the semifinals, had 153 yards and two total touchdowns vs. the Bulldogs, completing 17 of 30 passes. Jarin Hoffman ran 28 times for 156 yards and found the end zone twice.
Braxton Vonnahme had seven receptions for 48 yards, Charles Mayhall caught a 14-yard touchdown from Badding and Ryan Lucas had four receptions for 42 yards.
Henry Lounsbury Leads Charge For Van Meter
Henry Lounsbury had the lone touchdown for Van Meter, tossing a TD to Andon Watson, who had four receptions for 70 yards. Lounsbury completed 14 of 24 for 131, adding 48 yards on the ground.
The Knight defense contained Christian Williams, holding him to just 19 yards rushing.
Early in the second quarter, Kuemper Catholic got on the board when Badding hit Mayhall for the score. Mayhall added the extra-point, as he would go 4-for-4 on the day.
Kuemper Catholic Never Trailed In State Football Championship Game Vs. Van Meter
Later in the quarter, Hoffman hit paydirt from three yards out to make it 14-0 in favor of the Knights. Badding ran in a short 1-yard touchdown to start the third, capping an eight-play, 50-yard drive.
Lounsbury found Watson midway through the third quarter on a 50-yard scoring strike, cutting the deficit to 14, but Hoffman cemented the win when he scored to cap off a six-play, 76-yard drive with just over two minutes left in the game.
Lucas Diehl, Jack Badding With Four Combined Sacks
Lucas Diehl recorded two sacks and three tackles for loss to lead the Kuemper Catholic defense, finishing with a team-high 11 tackles. Brayton Alford had 10 stops and Jack Badding registered two sacks and nine tackles with a forced fumble.
For Van Meter, Tate Doggett had 17 tackles, a forced fumble, a quarterback hurry and a tackle for loss, Williams recorded 10 tackles with an interception and a tackle for loss, and Keaton Meenen had six tackles, a fumble recovery and a tackle for loss.