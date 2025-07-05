Top Iowa high school football prospect sets announcement date
For Jayden McGregory, the time is now to make his college decision. McGregory, a West Des Moines Valley Class of 2026 prospect, will commit on Monday to either Louisville, Minnesota or Missouri.
McGregory posted on social media that he is ready to make his commitment official, ending a long journey filled with official visits, offers and decisions.
The 6-foot-2, 195-pound McGregory can play a variety of positions, which he has done for the Tigers, who were Class 5A state runners-up a year ago. As a junior, he caught 19 passes for 173 yards with a touchdown to go along with 65 yards rushing on four attempts.
McGregory also had 13.5 tackles on defense with three interceptions and handled return duties for Valley. His usage on offense will likely be even higher this coming year after the graduation of key players at wide receiver and running back.
This past winter, McGregory was a member of the Tiger boys basketball team that claimed the 4A state championship for a third consecutive season.
McGregory held offers from his three final schools along with Iowa, Iowa State, Georgia, Florida State, Michigan and Tennessee.