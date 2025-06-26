Top Iowa high school prospect makes college decision
Brayden Hoben decided to take the pressure of college off his shoulders heading into his senior season at Grand View Christian High School.
Hoben announced his commitment to play football at South Dakota State, one of the top FCS programs in the country.
The 6-foot-5, 210-pound tight end caught 43 passes for 809 yards and seven touchdowns. He averaged almost 19 yards per reception and will be the leading returning target for the Thunder this coming fall.
Hoben also shined on defense last year, recording 78 tackles with 66 solo stops and eight for loss. He picked off two passes, returning one for a score, and recovered a fumble.
Grand View Christian went 5-4 in 2024, reaching the first round of the Class 1A playoffs.
Along with his success on the football field, Hoben is also a starter for the Thunder basketball team, which reached the 1A state semifinals last winter. He started 25 games, scoring 432 points with 214 rebounds, 115 assists, 55 blocks and 26 steals.
Hoben also had offers from North Dakota State, South Dakota and Northern Iowa.