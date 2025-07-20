Top Iowa high school QB to remain in-state for college
Over the years, Morningside University out of Sioux City has done an incredible job of competing for national championships at the NAIA level. And they have done so with a roster loaded full of Iowa high school football standouts.
The Mustangs recently picked up a commitment from another in-state talent in Woodward-Granger High School senior-to-be Talan Fuson.
“After some deep reflection and meaningful conversations with my family, I’m incredibly proud to announce my verbal commitment to Morningside University,” Fuson posted on social media. “I want to sincerly thank all my coaches and trainers for helping me sharpen my craft, and every single person who’s stood by me, believed in me and pushed me to grow - on and off the field.”
“Football has always been my passion, and I’m ready to give it everything I’ve got over these next four years.”
Last year, Fuson threw for 1,856 yards and 24 touchdowns, completing over 64 percent of his passes. He also ran for 902 yards and scored 13 more times while recording 23.5 tackles on defense.