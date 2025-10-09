Top Iowa Prep Wrestler Makes College Decision
An Iowa high school wrestling standout has made his college decision, as Mac Crosson will attend Nebraska.
Crosson, a junior at Indianola High School, announced his decision social media Wednesday night.
“I am very excited to announce my commitment to The University of Nebraska,” Crosson wrote. “Over these last few months I’ve had the opportunity to visit some great programs, and get to know some awesome coaches and wrestlers.
“It has been an amazing experience and I have enjoyed the recruitment process a ton. I would like to thank all the coaches that have reached out and invited me to come visit.”
Ranked as the No. 42 overall prospect in the Class of 2027 by MatScouts1, Crosson held offers from Iowa, Northern Iowa, South Dakota State and Oklahoma. But it was everything about the Huskers and their program that ultimately won him over.
“People say you will know when it’s the right fit,” Crosson wrote. “I felt that in Lincoln, with that team, those coaches and with this school.”
Mac Crosson is a Returning Iowa High School State Wrestling Champion
After finishing third at the Iowa high school state wrestling championships as a freshman competing at 113 pounds, Crosson went a perfect 32-0 and won his first state title this past winter at 138 pounds.
Crosson was a runner-up for the Dan Gable Mr. Wrestler of the Year Award, which goes annually to the top wrestler in Iowa.
High School on SI ranks Crosson as the No. 22 wrestler at 144 pounds entering this season.
Nebraska is coached by Mark Manning, who has led the program for over two-plus decades. The Huskers have crowned 13 individual NCAA champions and 144 All-Americans, including legends like Rulon Gardner and Jordan Burroughs.