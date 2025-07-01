Top Iowa TE recruit reveals his Top 12 colleges
If the name Luke Brewer is not on your radar, it will be soon. The Norwalk High School junior-to-be is considered one of the top Iowa high school football prospects in the state.
Brewer, who stands 6-foot-5 and has a wingspan of 80 inches, recently revealed the 12 colleges that he is currently interested in for his commitment. He gave no timetable as for when that commitment might be made, and even left open that other schools could still slide into consideration.
Last year for Norwalk, Brewer caught a team-leading 44 passes for 493 yards with a pair of touchdowns. He also had 21 tackles on defense, with seven of them coming behind the line of scrimmage including four sacks.
"At this time my recruitment is still 100 percent open," he wrote on social media, "but with that being said I have came out with this list based on feel, fit and the effort put in to making these talks with coaches. Not saying this is set in stone but as of right now let's roll."
Among the 12 are both in-state programs Iowa and Iowa State. Rounding out the dozen are Missouri, Georgia, Michigan, Oregon, Tennessee, Penn State, Notre Dame, Miami, Florida and Texas A&M.
The Warriors posted a 6-4 record in 2024 and have high hopes heading into 2025 with Brewer, quarterback James Hatlevig and Eli Robbins all back. Norwalk will play up a classification this year, moving from 4A to 5A.