High School

Top prospect Trevin Jirak reverses course, commits to Iowa, Ben McCollum

New Iowa head basketball coach Ben McCollum grabs Valley big man Trevin Jirak

Dana Becker

Trevin Jirak committed to Iowa on Friday after signing with Northern Iowa this past November.
Trevin Jirak committed to Iowa on Friday after signing with Northern Iowa this past November. / Cody Scanlan/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Trevin Jirak has decided against joining Ben Jacobson and the Northern Iowa men’s basketball team in the fall. Instead, he will make the journey to Iowa City and become an Iowa Hawkeye for new head coach Ben McCollum.

Jirak announced on social media that he has committed to Iowa on Friday. He initially committed to the Panthers this past July and signed in November. 

The 6-foot-10, 230-pound Jirak was tabbed Mr. Basketball in Iowa this past winter after leading Valley to a third consecutive Class 4A state championship. 

Jirak averaged 16.2 points per game on 59 percent shooting from the field with 9.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists. He also tallied 55 blocks and 20 steals while knocking down 17 three-pointers.

Valley topped Waukee Northwest for the 4A state title, a team led by Peyton McCollum, the son of Ben McCollum. Jirak had 13 points, 12 rebuonds and three blocks in that contest.

Published
Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

Home/Iowa