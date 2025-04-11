Top prospect Trevin Jirak reverses course, commits to Iowa, Ben McCollum
Trevin Jirak has decided against joining Ben Jacobson and the Northern Iowa men’s basketball team in the fall. Instead, he will make the journey to Iowa City and become an Iowa Hawkeye for new head coach Ben McCollum.
Jirak announced on social media that he has committed to Iowa on Friday. He initially committed to the Panthers this past July and signed in November.
The 6-foot-10, 230-pound Jirak was tabbed Mr. Basketball in Iowa this past winter after leading Valley to a third consecutive Class 4A state championship.
Jirak averaged 16.2 points per game on 59 percent shooting from the field with 9.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists. He also tallied 55 blocks and 20 steals while knocking down 17 three-pointers.
Valley topped Waukee Northwest for the 4A state title, a team led by Peyton McCollum, the son of Ben McCollum. Jirak had 13 points, 12 rebuonds and three blocks in that contest.