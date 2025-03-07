Top-ranked Council Bluffs St. Albert, Newell-Fonda to meet for 1A gold
The Class 1A semifinals featured four teams with a collective eight state championships between them. One of those four, though, earned the chance to secure their first on Friday.
No. 1 seed Council Bluffs St. Albert withstood a spirited late-game rally by Bishop Garrigan, advancing to face Newell-Fonda with a 59-51 victory inside Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
The Saintes, regular contenders to reach the elite eight, have never won it all. Maura Ryan’s 16 points, including a key bucket out of a timeout in the fourth, were the difference in this one.
Ryan also had six rebounds, six steals and three assists, as Ellie Monahan scored 13 with Avah Underwood adding 12 points, 16 rebounds and five assists.
The Golden Bears, who won back-to-back state titles behind Iowa State University standout Audi Crooks, made it one step further this year after being eliminated in the quarters last season. Graclyn Eastman scored 14 points with 18 rebounds, including 10 points during a key stretch in the third that got the game close.
Emmi Bartolo and Sacha Alesch each added 10, as Bishop Garrigan is set to graduate just one senior - Zoe Montag - from the roster.
Council Bluffs St. Albert’s lone loss this year came to 4A school Carroll, as they own a win over Newell-Fonda.
Newell-Fonda 48, North Linn 38
It didn’t look good early, but the never-say-die attitude of Newell-Fonda rang true, helping them reach another state championship game.
The Mustangs rallied past defending champion North Linn, avenging a loss in the finals last year, 48-38. They have won it all four times and finished second six more under legendary head coach Dick Jungers, who is now 513-81 in his career.
Freshman Ellie Sievers drained two 3-pointers as part of a 14-2 run in the fourth, finishing with 12 points. Kinzee HInders had a game-high 22 with Jocee Walsh and Ava Vie each adding six.
North Linn, who led 17-9 after the first and held an 11-point advantage in the opening half, was led by Emilee Beuter’s 15 points and 11 rebounds. Molly Boge had 13 with Carly Ries chipping in six.