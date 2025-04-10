Top returning high school boys soccer players in Iowa
With the calendar turning to April, it is time to focus in on soccer. The sport continues to see strong growth in the state of Iowa.
Here is a look at some of the top returning boys high school soccer players in Iowa:
Lincoln Aeschliman, North Fayette Valley, senior
Aeschliman tallied 29 goals with 12 assists, as he broke 70 points. He also recorded two made penalty kicks.
Coy Braden, Anamosa, senior
Braden saw almost 1,200 minutes of play in net, as he saved 252 shots, finishing the year with an 81 percent save mark.
Hudson Clark, Gladbrook-Reinbeck, junior
Clark has had a standout junior season and looks to build off his 21-assist, nine-goal season from a year ago.
Adam Cook, West Delaware, senior
Cook saved 250 shots on the season for his team in net.
Javier Flores, Des Moines Hoover, senior
Flores was able to get through 19 goals while adding 12 assists, making two penalty kicks.
Daniel Fuentes, Iowa City West, senior
Fuentes ended last year with 56 points on 101 shots, scoring 24 goals with eight assists.
Eddy Fuentes-Cruz, Webster City, senior
Fuentes-Cruz helped the Lynx reach the state tournament last year. His 36 goals scored are the most among players back on the pitch, as he also tallied nine assists.
Andres Gonzalez, Bishop Heelan, senior
Gonzalez tallied 21 goals and 13 assists last year, hitting his target on 44 percent of his shot attempts.
David Hernandez, West Liberty, junior
As a sophomore, Hernandez saved 95 percent of the shots kicked at him, finishing with 241 saves and just 13 goals allowed in almost 900 minutes of action.
Tyler Holtan, Gilbert, senior
In 16 matches last year, Holtan scored 23 goals while adding 11 more assists.
Kyle Irwin, Council Bluffs St. Albert, junior
As a sophomore, Irwin scored 27 times with 14 assists and a made penalty kick.
Ty Luhring, Aplington-Parkersburg, senior
Luhring led all players last year in assists with 35, adding 18 goals with two penalty kicks for 71 total points.
Alessandro Markomichelakis, Mediapolis, senior
His name just screams soccer player, as Markomichelakis had 23 goals with nine assists on 120 shots last year. He converted a pair of penalty kicks, with 63 of his shots being on goal.
Pablo Mendez, West Des Moines Valley, senior
Mendez recorded 26 assists in 22 games to go along with 10 goals.
Sergio Mijangos, Bishop Heelan, senior
Mijangos racked up 73 points a season ago, scoring 30 goals with 13 assists in 19 matches.
Joseph Miniter, Davenport Central, senior
Coming off his junior season that saw him score 24 goals, Miniter looks to lead his team once again this spring.
Colin Pealer, Danville, senior
Bealer was constantly attacking, scoring 23 times while adding 14 assists. He also converted all six of his penalty kick attempts.
Adriene Robles, Lewis Central, junior
Robles recorded 51 points last year as a sophomore, finishing with 25 assists and 13 goals. He was also 2-for-2 on penalty kicks.
Adrian Ros, Clear Lake, senior
Ros led the Lions with 22 goals last season, adding in nine assists. Over 40 percent of his shots were on target.
Christian Scire, West Branch, senior
Scire enters his final season on the pitch at the high school level after scoring 25 times while adding 12 assists last year.