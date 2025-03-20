Top returning boys sprinters in Iowa high school track
With the winter sports season officially in the books, we turn our attention to the spring and with it track and field.
The weather never seems to cooperate enough, but there have been some indoor meets and outside of a few days here or there, invitationals should be able to get in.
We can also look forward to better days such as the Drake Relays and state championships.
For now, here is a look at some of the top sprinters set to return to the track in Iowa this spring:
Evan Allie, Algona, junior
Allie isn’t just fast on the football field, he is fast in general as evident by his 22.67 in the 3A finals of the 200 a year ago that placed him eighth.
William Anderson, Logan-Magnolia, senior
Anderson will try to build upon his sixth last year in the 1A 100 where he went 11.31.
Jashua Anglo, Johnston, senior
Anglo has dominated indoors to begin the year, adding to his eighth in the 4A 200 a year ago in 22.45.
Tiernan Boots, Lisbon, senior
The fastest returning runner in the state, Boots was second in 1A last year in 10.98 in the finals.
Alexander Brown, Central DeWitt, junior
Look for big things out of Brown after getting his feet wet as a sophomore by placing fourth in the 3A 200 at state in 22.07.
Isaac Brown, Collins-Maxwell, senior
Brown scored a Top 8 in the 100 last year, placing eighth in 1A in 11.43.
Dylan Brumm, Saint Ansgar, senior
Brumm is the highest finisher back from the 1A 200 last year, as he was fifth in 22.92.
Dawson Dougherty, Cedar Rapids Kennedy, junior
As a sophomore, Dougherty placed seventh in the 4A 100 with a clocking of 11.05.
Logan Fairchild, Ankeny, senior
Fairchild clocked a blistering time of 10.89 to claim the 4A 100-meter dash title last spring. He also finished third in the 200 with a time of 21.92.
Ben Frazier, Waterloo West, senior
Frazier is the second Top 8 finisher from a year ago in the 4A 100 set to return, as he was sixth in 11.02 as a junior.
Edwin Gangba, Iowa City Regina, junior
Gangba broke out at state as a sophomore, clocking a finals time of 22.72 in the 2A 200 to place fourth.
Louden Grimsley, Sioux City East, senior
Grimsley, who will play collegiate football next year, finished fifth in the 4A 200 at state last year in 22.21.
Landry Haberichter, West Burlington/Notre Dame, junior
Had it not been for multi-time state champion Jaden Damiano, Haberichter would have a gold in the 100, as he was second in 2A in 11.16 last spring.
Kellan Harter, Grinnell, junior
Another youngster, Harter made the 200 finals in 3A a year ago, placing fifth in 22.18.
Tate Hawf, West Lyon, senior
It has been a great senior season for Hawf, who was seventh as a junior in the 2A 100 last year in 11.44.
Will Hawthorne, Gilbert, senior
Is there anything the future Iowa State football player can’t do? Hawthorne will look to improve upon his eighth in the 100 last year in 11.45 in 3A.
Connor Kunze, Nevada, junior
Kunze is the top returning 3A finisher in the 100, placing sixth as a sophomore in 11.41.
Robert McGhee, Ankeny Centennial, senior
McGhee scored a podium finish in the 4A 200 a year ago, placing sixth in 22.37.
Caden Oswald, Coon Rapids-Bayard, sophomore
The Crusaders are making waves in all sports this year and Oswald is a big reason why. He was eighth in the 1A 200 as a freshman last year, going 23.15.
Ethan Reiter, Denver, senior
Reiter went 23.26 in the finals of the 200 in 2A last spring, placing him seventh.
Miles Robbins, Spencer, senior
Robbins was seventh a season ago in the 100 in 3A, going 11.42.
Noah Schmidgall, Mediapolis, senior
Schmidgall was the runner-up in 2A in the 200 a season ago, clocking a finals time of 22.58.
Brayden Sifford, Red Oak, senior
Sifford looks to move up the podium after taking fifth in 2A in the 100 last year with a time of 11.30.
Luke Sternberg, AHSTW, senior
Sternberg claimed fifth in the 2A 200 last year, going 22.74 in the finals.