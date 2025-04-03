High School

Top returning boys throwers in Iowa high school track

Fans cheer on the athletes at the Iowa high school state track and field championships. / Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK

We wrap up our look at the top track and field athletes on the boys side with the throwers, meaning those that compete in the shot put and discus here in Iowa.

Here are some of the top boys throwers in Iowa in 2025 track and field:

Burke Berry, Mid-Prairie, senior

Berry earned himself seventh in the 2A shot put with a toss of 51-11.5.

Morgan Cooley, East Union, junior

Cooley earned a pair of medals last spring, finishing second in the 1A shot put (52-05) and seventh in the discus (149-03).

Nolan Dempsey, Davenport West, senior

Dempsey locked up a silver in the 4A discus last season with a throw of 168-11.

Grant Gray, Northeast, senior

The highest returning finisher in the 2A discus, Gray had a personal best of 173-00 at state to place third. He is also the top returning shot put medalist, placing third with a throw of 55-10.5.

Anthony Harrington, Midland, junior

Harrington capped his sophomore season by placing second in 1A with a throw of 159-10 in the discus.

Wyatt Huisinga, KP-WC-RV, junior

With his personal record throw of 158-01, Huisinga finished sixth in the 2A discus at state.

Lathan McDaniel, Indianola, senior

With a personal best of 54-10 in the 4A shot put, McDaniel finished third.

Hayden Overgaard, Sioux City Bishop Heelan, senior

Overgaard’s throw of 54-05 in the 3A shot put was good enough for fifth last year.

Landon Prince, Clear Creek-Amana, senior

Prince is the highest returning finisher in the 3A discus, as he placed fourth with a throw of 167-11 last year.

Jackson Rhinehart, Cedar Rapids Kennedy, junior

Rhinehart had his best throw at state, helping him finish sixth in 4A with a toss of 162-03.

Ambrose Savage, Lamoni, senior

Savage locked up fourth in 1A for the discus with a personal record throw of 157-01.

Davis Souvongsavath, Waukee, senior

Souvongsavath was a force on announcers and the discus field last year, as he placed fourth in 4A with a throw of 165-02.

Trenton Warner, Nodaway Valley, senior

Warner placed fifth in the 1A shot put last spring thanks to his 50-10.25.

Colin Whitters, Iowa City West, junior

Whitters locked up seventh in 4A in the shot put with a throw of 51-07.75.

Alex Wilson, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, senior

Wilson had a personal best of 53-10 at state to finish sixth in 3A.

Seth VanDerLinden, Winterset, senior

Thanks to a personal record throw of 53-02.5, VanDerLinden was seventh in the 3A shot put last spring.

Joey VanWetzinga, Pleasant Valley, senior

The future Iowa Hawkeye football player finished sixth in the 4A shot put thanks to his toss of 52-01.25.

