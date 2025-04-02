Top returning girls distance runners in Iowa high school track
For these athletes, running isn’t just what they do, it is a way of life. Distance runners have a special mindset that allows them to continue pushing towards the finish even when the body wants to stop.
Here are some of the top girl distance runners in Iowa in 2025 track and field:
Drew Beason, Ankeny, senior
After running just behind some stars the last few years, is Beason ready to take over? She was fifth in the 4A 1,600 in 4:39 and sixth in the 3,000 in 10:13 last year.
Grace Berglund, Glenwood, sophomore
As a freshman, Berglund placed sixth in the 3A 3,000 in 10:31.
Katelyn Brandhorst, Madrid, junior
Brandhorst showed her skills by placing third in the 1A 1,500 in 4:51 last year.
Ava Campbell, ACGC, senior
Look for Campbell to be near the top in her final season after taking fourth in the 1A 1,500 last year in 4:57.
Emee Dani, Gilbert, sophomore
The Tigers just produce runner after runner after runner, with Dani being the next after she was the runner-up in the 3A 3,000 as a freshman.
Lili Denton, Council Bluffs St. Albert, junior
The defending 1A state champion in the 3,000, Denton bested the field by over nine minutes, finishing in 10:18.6. She grabbed silver in the 1,500 in 4:46.
Addison Doughan, Clear Lake, senior
Doughan will be tough to beat most meets, as she was fifth in the 3A 1,500 in 4:51.
Marissa Ferebee, Pella, junior
Ferebee made a name for herself at state last year, winning the 3A 3,000 in 9:54.27 and the 1,500 in 4:31.48.
Chloe Glosser, Pekin, junior
Glosser locked up fifth in the 1A 1,500, going 4:58.
Isabelle Hardin, Maquoketa, junior
Hardin battled to a top finish in the 3A 1,500, placing second in 4:48 as a sophomore.
Kadence Huck, Nashua-Plainfield, senior
The winner of the 1A 1,500, Huck is back after clocking a time of 4:42.13.
Lauren Krogmann, Starmont, sophomore
In her first varsity season, Krogmann took home fourth in the 1A 3,000 in 10:51 and was seventh in the 1,500.
McKenna Montgomery, Albia, junior
Just a junior, Montgomery gained valuable experience by racing to a third in a close 2A 3,000 last year, finishing in 10:21 while also taking sixth in the 1,500.
Alyssa Richman, Manson Northwest Webster, senior
Richman kicked off her senior season with a win at the state indoor meet after she was the runner-up in 2A in the 3,000 last year in 10:20 and fifth in the 1,500 in 4:50.
Avery Rump, Fort Madison, junior
Rump rolled over the competition in the 3A 3,000 at state, finishing fifth in 10:27.
Tyra Schupbach, West Bend-Mallard, junior
A veteran now, Schupbach used that experience to place fifth in 1A in the 3,000.
Lindsey Sonderman, Harlan, senior
Sonderman will try to go out with a bang after placing third in the 3A 1,500 in 4:48 and fourth in the 3,000 as a junior in 10:27.
Noelle Steines, Tipton, senior
Steines is back seeking more gold after winning the 2A 3,000 in 10:08 and the 1,500 in 4:38.
Laura Streck, Van Meter, sophomore
Another rising star, Trek placed third in the 2A 1,500 in 4:44 fourth in the 3,000 as a freshman, going 10:29.
Marley Turk, Ames, senior
Turk put together a strong state run, finishing seventh in the 4A 3,000 in 10:18.
Ani Wedemeyer, Pleasant Valley, senior
Wedemeyer locked up fourth in the 4A 1,500 as a junior, finishing in 4:37.
Claire Zweibohmer, Riceville, junior
Zweibohmer, say that one three times fast, was just that on the track, placing third in the 1A 3,000 in 10:42 and sixth in the 1,500 in 4:58.