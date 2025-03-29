Top returning girls hurdlers in Iowa high school track
Here are some of the top girl hurdlers in Iowa in 2025 track and field:
Angelica Attinger, Ames, junior
Attinger, as a sophomore, was third in 1:03.33 in the 100 hurdles in 4A a season ago.
Bailey Boeve, Hinton, junior
It has been a big year for Boeve, and part of her success last year included placing third in 2A in the 100 hurdles in 15.52.
Leah Bolluyt, Spirit Lake, sophomore
Bolluyt has started this year off well, which goes to show her second in the 2A 400 hurdles in 1:04.82 and eighth in the 100 hurdles weren’t a fluke last year.
Franny Brooks, Dowling, junior
Brooks broke out with a fifth in the 4A 100 last year, going 15.03.
Reese Brownlee, Clear Lake, senior
The future Kansas State Wildcat is something special, as she went 59.83 to win gold in 3A in the 400 hurdles a season ago.
Madison Grover, Indianola, sophomore
Just a sophomore, Grover placed fourth in 4A in the 400 hurdles, going 1:05.05.
Bella Gute, Fremont-Mills, senior
Gute was the 1A runner-up in the 400 hurdles, going 1:06.68.
Ada Hansen, Anita CAM, sophomore
What a way to end your freshman season, as Hansen was third in the 1A 400 hurdles, going 1:06.91.
Josie Harvey, St. Edmond, senior
The multi-sport athlete grabbed 1A bronze last year in the 100 hurdles, going 16.23 to set a new school record.
Emma Havighurst, Valley, senior
Havighurst has her sights set on more gold after winning in 4A in the 100 hurdles in 14.54.
Honor Hovenga, Janesville, sophomore
More honors are coming the way of Hovenga after taking fourth in the 400 hurdles in 1A a season ago in 1:07.45.
Madi James, ADM, senior
James was fifth in 3A for the 400 hurdles last year in 1:07.31.
Morgan Karr, Monroe PCM, junior
What a sophomore season for Karr, as she won the 2A 100 hurdles in 15.01.
Jana Maharry, Waukee, sophomore
Maharry was sensational as a freshman, placing fourth in the 4A 100 finals in 14.80.
Josie McGraw, Indianola, senior
McGraw locked up third in an underclassmen-dominated 4A 100 final last year in 14.77.
Reese Naeve, Iowa City Regina, junior
Everything Naeve does is great, as she was fourth in the 100 hurdles for 2A a season ago, running 15.55 in the finals.
Miranda Neighbor, Alburnett, junior
That Neighbor last name is always near the front for the Pirates, as Miranda was second in 2A in the 100 hurdles in 15.33.
Hannah Olson, Stanton, senior
Olson concluded her junior season with a fourth in 1A in the 100 hurdles in 16.24.
Ryen Pepper, Washington, junior
Pepper locked up fourth in the 3A 400 hurdles a season ago, clocking a time of 1:06.70.
Olivia Phillips, Interstate-35, senior
Phillips will be going for more medals after she was fourth in 2A in the 400 hurdles (1:05.18).
Jayci Reed, Atlantic, junior
Another high finishing youngster, Reed is back to build on her third in the 100 hurdles in 3A in 15.67.
Avery Schmitz, West Delaware, sophomore
Schmitz had quite the freshman year, placing second in 3A in the 100 hurdles with a time of 15.44.
Alayna Schulte, Waukee Northwest, junior
Schulte seeks more hardware after placing fifth in the 400 hurdles in 4A with a time of 1:05.71.
Katie Shafer, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, senior
With basketball in the past now, Shafer moves to track where she was third in 2A in the 400 hurdles last year in 1:05.10.
Annie Smith, Dowling, senior
Smith was the 4A runner-up in the 100 hurdles, going 14.69.
Aly Stahle, Solon, senior
Another returning champion, Stahle claimed the 3A 100 hurdles in 15.35.
Eastin Whisner, Mount Vernon, sophomore
Whisner showed some incredible skills, going 1:06.26 for third in the 3A 400 hurdles as a freshman.
Avery Winter, Waukee Northwest, senior
One of the best there is, Winter won gold in 4A in the 400 hurdles, going 1:02.11, the second-best time in Iowa.