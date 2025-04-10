Top returning high school girls soccer players in Iowa
We highlight girls high school soccer in Iowa now with a look at those who dominated on the pitch last spring in terms of scoring, assisting and stopping shots.
Here is a look at some of the top returning girls high school soccer players in Iowa:
Carson Bohonek, Bettendorf, senior
Bohonek led the Bulldogs to a state title, registering 46 goals with 11 assists.
Morgan Crees, Panorama, junior
Crees was second in the state in goals last year, finishing with 48. She also had 17 assists, attempting 208 shots with 138 on goal.
Taylor Davis, Hudson, sophomore
What a freshman season it was for Davis, who recorded 33 goals and 16 assists.
Dru Dorsey Davenport Assumption, senior
Dorsey looks to close out her prep career in style after scoring 29 goals a season ago.
Amerie Hall, Marion, senior
Hall is one of the top helpers in the state, as she tallied 17 assists with 11 goals last year.
Addison Hoben, Spencer, senior
The state’s leading goal scorer last year with 64, finishing with 143 points as she also had 15 assists. Of her 141 shots, 102 were recorded as on-target for a percentage of 63.
Tieler Hull, Underwood, senior
Hull finished her junior season with 61 points, scoring 28 goals with five assists.
Addison Lange, Independence, junior
Lange is the leading returnee in terms of assists, as she finished her sophomore season with 24 to go along with 15 goals. She was also 3-for-3 on penalty kicks.
Allie Loftus, Sioux City North, sophomore
It was a spectacular freshman season for Loftus, as she saved 222 shots while allowing just 32 goals in nearly 1,300 minutes, giving her a save percentage of 87.
Alli Macke, Ankeny, senior
Macke tied for the team lead with 14 goals last year, adding five assists with a made penalty kick.
Ava Martin, Ankeny Centennial, senior
Martin paced the Jaguars with 14 goals last year, as she also finished with a team-best seven assists.
Karma McMorris, Mason City, senior
McMorris finished her junior campaign as one of the top goal scorers in the state, recording 36 to go along with 14 assists including a penalty kick.
Dylan Moeller, Davenport Central, senior
Moeller piled up 21 assists a season ago in 17 games to go along with 13 goals.
Lauren Nidey, Waukee, senior
Not many teams got past the Warrior defense, but when they did, Nidey shut them down, allowing just eight goals on 90 shots in over 1,200 minutes of play.
Addy Oetker, Des Moines Christian, junior
A standout on the basketball court, those skills also help Oetker on the pitch, as she had 19 assists with 24 goals last season.
Rowan O’Keefe, Clear Lake, senior
O’Keefe sported a save percentage of 88 last year, recording 250 saves while allowing just 35 goals in almost 1,400 minutes of action.
Bella Schisel, Garner-Hayfield/Ventura, junior
Schisel scored 31 goals and helped on 15 with assists, going 2-for-2 on penalty kicks.
Claire Turner, Spirit Lake, junior
Turner racked up 74 points a season ago, scoring 31 goals and and 12 assists in just 12 games.
Trelyn White, Sioux City Bishop Heelan, senior
White was phenomenal last year, tallying 35 goals and 12 assists for 82 points.