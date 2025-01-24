Top teams remain same as two enter latest Iowa girls basketball rankings
Two newcomers join the same No. 1 teams in all five classes of the latest girls basketball rankings from the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union.
Keokuk in Class 4A and Center Point-Urbana in 3A are both in the Top 15 this week.
Johnston (5A), Sioux City Bishop Heelan (4A), Mount Vernon (3A), Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (2A) and Council Bluffs St. Albert (1A) are the top teams in their respective classes.
Cedar Rapids Xaver climbed into the Top 10 in 4A, Spirit Lake dropped three spots in 3A and Galdbrook-Reinbeck entered the Top 10 in 1A.
Here are the latest girls basketball rankings from the IGHSAU:
Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union Girls Basketball Rankings
Class 5A
1. Johnston; 2. West Des Moines Dowling; 3. Waukee Northwest; 4. Ankeny Centennial; 5. Cedar Rapids Prairie; 6. Pleasant Valley; 7. Davenport North; 8. Waukee; 9. Iowa City High; 10. Iowa City Liberty; 11. Iowa City West; 12. Cedar Falls; 13. Bettendorf; 14. Southeast Polk; 15. Ankeny.
Dropped out: none.
Class 4A
1. Sioux City Bishop Heelan; 2. North Polk; 3. Maquoketa; 4. Central DeWitt; 5. Dallas Center-Grimes; 6. Norwalk; 7. Sioux Center; 8. Cedar Rapids Xavier; 9. Waverly-Shell Rock; 10. Pella; 11. Carlisle; 12. Clear Creek-Amana; 13. Keokuk; 14. ADM; 15. Carroll.
Dropped out: Gilbert (15).
Class 3A
1. Mount Vernon; 2. Estherville-Lincoln Central; 3. Forest City; 4. Dubuque Wahlert; 5. Williamsburg; 6. Cherokee; 7. Roland-Story; 8. Algona; 9. Spirit Lake; 10. PCM; 11. Des Moines Christian; 12. West Marshall; 13. Hampton-Dumont/CAL; 14. Harlan; 15. Center Point-Urbana.
Dropped out: Solon (14).
Class 2A
1. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont; 2. North Mahaska; 3. Iowa City Regina; 4. Hinton; 5. Rock Valley; 6. Central Lyon; 7. Denver; 8. MVAOCOU; 9. Maquoketa Valley; 10. Westwood; 11. West Lyon; 12. Treynor; 13. Cascade; 14. Shenandoah; 15. Pocahontas Area.
Dropped out: none.
Class 1A
1. Council Bluffs St. Albert; 2. North Linn; 3. Newell-Fonda; 4. Algona Bishop Garrigan; 5. Riceville; 6. Mount Ayr; 7. Montezuma; 8. Springville; 9. Gladbrook-Reinbeck; 10. East Buchanan; 11. Lynnville-Sully; 12. Coon Rapids-Bayard; 13. Martensdale-St. Marys; 14. Mason City Newman; 15. Saint Ansgar.
Dropped out: none.