Top WR, Iowa State commit transfers to Dowling Catholic
The summer has brought with it a big transfer within the state of Iowa for high school football.
Jeffrey Roberts, who announced his commitment to Iowa State University earlier this year, has transferred to play his senior season with Dowling Catholic High School. Roberts was set to be a senior for the Ames Little Cyclones.
According to Keith Murphy, Roberts is eligible immediately and will not be required to miss any time on the football field because his mother took a job in West Des Moines. His enrollment was also confirmed by athletic director and head football coach Tom Wilson.
Roberts caught 38 passes for 989 yards and 12 touchdowns last year for the Little Cyclones, averaging an eye-popping 26 yards per catch.
Dowling went 10-2 a season ago, losing to eventual state runner-up and rival West Des Moines Valley in the playoffs. They are slated to return quarterback Joey Nahas along with Ian MiddletonCoehn Shelton and Sam Drexler.