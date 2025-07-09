High School

Trey Wight breaks Iowa high school baseball state record

Martensdale-St. Marys standout sets new single-season mark for doubles

Dana Becker

Trey Wight of Martendale-St. Marys broke the Iowa high school baseball single-season record for doubles Tuesday night.
Trey Wight of Martendale-St. Marys broke the Iowa high school baseball single-season record for doubles Tuesday night. / MSTM Blue Devils/X

Trey Wight has placed his name atop the Iowa high school baseball record books in a key category.

Wight, a senior shortstop for Martensdale-St. Marys High School, recorded two doubles to break the previous mark set by Marshall Koehn of Solon in 2010. He now has 31 doubles on the season after going 2-for-4 while driving in a run and scoring twice in a convincing 16-1 victory over Stanton in postseason play Tuesday night.

One of the top hitters in the state, Wight is batting .545 with 100 total bases on the year. He has an on-base percentage of .608 and a slugging percentage of .909, hitting three home runs to go along with the doubles.

Wight has driven in 36, scored 44 times and been walked 17 times. He has 26 strikeouts on the mound in just 16 innings, with opponents hitting only .197 off him.

Martensdale-St. Marys, who is now 28-5 on the year, hosts Earlham Saturday night in a Class 1A, District 13 final. With a win, they would play either Lenox or Mount Ayr on Tuesday, July 15 for the right to advance to the state tournament.

The Blue Devils lost in the substate championship last year to Bedford, coming up one win short of making it to state.

MORE IOWA HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS HEADLINES

feed

Published
Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

Home/Iowa