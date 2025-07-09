Trey Wight breaks Iowa high school baseball state record
Trey Wight has placed his name atop the Iowa high school baseball record books in a key category.
Wight, a senior shortstop for Martensdale-St. Marys High School, recorded two doubles to break the previous mark set by Marshall Koehn of Solon in 2010. He now has 31 doubles on the season after going 2-for-4 while driving in a run and scoring twice in a convincing 16-1 victory over Stanton in postseason play Tuesday night.
One of the top hitters in the state, Wight is batting .545 with 100 total bases on the year. He has an on-base percentage of .608 and a slugging percentage of .909, hitting three home runs to go along with the doubles.
Wight has driven in 36, scored 44 times and been walked 17 times. He has 26 strikeouts on the mound in just 16 innings, with opponents hitting only .197 off him.
Martensdale-St. Marys, who is now 28-5 on the year, hosts Earlham Saturday night in a Class 1A, District 13 final. With a win, they would play either Lenox or Mount Ayr on Tuesday, July 15 for the right to advance to the state tournament.
The Blue Devils lost in the substate championship last year to Bedford, coming up one win short of making it to state.