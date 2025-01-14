Twin Cedars cancels rest of girls basketball season following four games played
Prior to the start of the 2024-25 girls basketball season in Iowa, a number of schools opted to not field varsity programs this winter.
That news came as a surprise around the state, leaving other schools searching to replace those games.
It also caused several to miss out on playing on the hardwood this year, including seniors for those programs like Elliot Ennis of Clarion-Goldfield/Dows.
Now, we have the first in-season cancellation.
Twin Cedars, who played four games since Dec. 3 and had two forfeits during that time, has opted to forfeit the rest of its schedule.
That includes eight more games starting Monday night with Lamoni. The Sabers had Murray, Moulton-Udell, Mormon Trail, Melcher-Dallas, Cardinal, New London and Orient-Macksburg on the schedule through Feb. 7.
On the schedule from earlier were losses to GMG (54-0), Ankeny Christian (71-19), Diagonal (65-10) and Moravia (53-8).
The official roster for the Sabers has just six players on it, with seniors Sophie Reitsch, Jayden Weldon, Kadyn Boyd and Morgan Bolkema being joined by juniors Aiyanna Alvarado and Allison Moen.
Last year, Twin Cedars did not play a game, however, they went 14-8 in 2022-23 and won 16 games the season before. They also went 11-11 in 2020-21.