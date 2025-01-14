High School

Twin Cedars cancels rest of girls basketball season following four games played

After just four games played, Twin Cedars has decided to scrap the rest of its girls basketball season

Dana Becker

Twin Cedars, a school in Iowa, has canceled the rest of its girls basketball season.
Twin Cedars, a school in Iowa, has canceled the rest of its girls basketball season. / SBLive Sports

Prior to the start of the 2024-25 girls basketball season in Iowa, a number of schools opted to not field varsity programs this winter. 

That news came as a surprise around the state, leaving other schools searching to replace those games. 

It also caused several to miss out on playing on the hardwood this year, including seniors for those programs like Elliot Ennis of Clarion-Goldfield/Dows.

Now, we have the first in-season cancellation. 

Twin Cedars, who played four games since Dec. 3 and had two forfeits during that time, has opted to forfeit the rest of its schedule. 

That includes eight more games starting Monday night with Lamoni. The Sabers had Murray, Moulton-Udell, Mormon Trail, Melcher-Dallas, Cardinal, New London and Orient-Macksburg on the schedule through Feb. 7. 

On the schedule from earlier were losses to GMG (54-0), Ankeny Christian (71-19), Diagonal (65-10) and Moravia (53-8). 

The official roster for the Sabers has just six players on it, with seniors Sophie Reitsch, Jayden Weldon, Kadyn Boyd and Morgan Bolkema being joined by juniors Aiyanna Alvarado and Allison Moen. 

Last year, Twin Cedars did not play a game, however, they went 14-8 in 2022-23 and won 16 games the season before. They also went 11-11 in 2020-21.

Published
Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

Home/Iowa